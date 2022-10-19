WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: October 18, 2022

Top Raw Superstar Kevin Owens hosted his KO Show featuring the NXT Title Match participants from Halloween Havoc, while Rhea Ripley, also from Raw, returned to in-ring action against Roxanne Perez.

Plus, Cora Jade competed against Smackdown's Raquel Rodriguez as the NXT Women's Champion returned to TV from a two-week-long hiatus during the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the October 18 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

- Rhea Ripley (with Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik) defeated Roxanne Perez in the opening contest of NXT.

Dominik Mysterio distracted Perez from the outside, allowing Ripley to deliver a headbutt followed by the Riptide finisher for the pin to win.

- Chucky informed Grayson Waller that his match against Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc will be decided by "Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal".

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) by hitting him with two back-to-back Kinshasa finishers.

- Alba Fyre defeated Sonya Deville (with Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) despite all the distractions by Toxic Attraction. Dolin was accidentally hit by Deville after which Fyre rolled up Deville for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Toxic Attraction and Deville attacked Alba when NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose came out and said that Alba made the wrong decision by abducting her and will pay for it at Halloween Havoc.

Fyre somehow got her baseball bat in hand using which she scared away all the heels from the ring.

- Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Wes Lee and Oro Mensah in a tag team match. Williams stopped Lee from delivering a top rope move. Hayes hit a Codebreaker and then his pendant Leg-drop finisher for the pin to win.

- Cameron Grimes and The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler) in a six-man tag team match. Anderson hit a vicious spinebuster and then tagged in Gallows to deliver Magic Killer on Reid to secure the pin to win.

- Veer Mahaan was featured in an interview with McKenzie Mitchell where he declined to reveal what's going on between him and Sanga.

- Shotzi was named the host of Halloween Havoc in a backstage segment after which Xyon Quinn interrupted and said that he should be the co-host.

"The Super Diva" Quincy Elliott came out and demanded to be the co-host instead. Shotzi said that the winner of their match should be the co-host.

- Quincy Elliott then defeated Xyon Quinn to become the co-host of Halloween Havoc. Going for a breather, Quinn rolled out of the way to the outside to confront Hank Walker.

Upon getting back to the ring, Elliott delivered a splash to his back and the Diva Drop for the pin to win.

- Cora Jade defeated Raquel Rodriguez via DQ after Raquel hit Cora with a Kendo Stick. After a clothesline, Jade originally wanted to hit Raquel with the bat but Raquel snatched it from her hand and unloaded it on her. Also, Roxanne Perez attacked Cora from behind but Cora managed to escape.

- Kevin Owens held The Kevin Owens Show in the main event segment with the NXT Championship participants for Halloween Havoc 2022, Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh.

A brawl broke out among all three of them as the security team tried to separate them but they were eventually taken out. Austin Theory came out and teased a Money in the Bank cash-in on NXT Champion Bron Breakker to close the show.