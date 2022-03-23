WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022: Fatal-4-Way set; New match announced

The final bracket for the 2022 Women's Dusty Cup stands as follows:

FIRST ROUND

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

SEMI-FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

Shirai and KLR were originally entitled to receive an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match opportunity but they have given it up in order to insert themselves into the NXT Women's Title match set for NXT Stand & Deliver.

Once the final match got over, The Toxic Attraction - NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne came to the ring to taunt Shirai and KLR following their win.

Shirai and KLR then reminded how Rose had previously said that she would defend her title against any woman in NXT. Hence, instead of cashing in their title shot against Dolin and Jayne, the duo decided to exercise the opportunity on Rose and thereby make her next title defence a Fatal-4-Way.

Previously, Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose was announced for Stand & Deliver, but as mentioned above, it will be a Fatal-4-Way with Rose defending against Jade, Shirai, and KLR.

Gunther vs. LA Knight was also announced for the next NXT Specials waiting for the Wrestlemania 38 weekend. After defeating Duke Hudson in a match, Gunther took the mic and blasted LA Knight for ruining title match opportunities.

LA appeared to backfire with an attack on Gunther but NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner made the save for Gunther. In turn, MSK made the save for Knight by clearing the ring.

Gunther received a powerslam from them before going for a retreat. Afterwards, WWE confirmed Gunther vs. Knight for Stand & Deliver while a huge six-man tag team match featuring these six superstars will take place, next week on NXT.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It will air on Peacock/WWE Network just a few hours ago before WrestleMania 38 Night One starts. The current match card for the event goes as follows,

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes or A-Kid vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight