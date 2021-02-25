WWE NXT: Undisputed Era officially disband; Title Matches set for upcoming week

This week, Cole came out to cut a promo on O’Reilly to explain his actions at TakeOver. Cole said that hewas sick after watching the footage of those attacks until buddy Roderick Strong joined to talk some sense into him.

NXT Champion Finn Balor ran into the ring to seek redemption (as Balor was also previously attacked by Cole) on Cole. Strong saved Cole from the assault as a distraction allowed Cole to deliver a Superkick on Balor.

When everybody thought that Roderick Strong and Cole were on the same page, Strong hit Adam Cole with a clothesline while yelling “what is happening?!” He got down on his knees and uttered “you’re my brother and I love you” Cole. Roderick Strong then offered his hand to Cole, but the latter connected with a low-blow instead.

Cole then called Strong “stupid” before he tore his Undisputed Era dog tags, hanging around the neck to signify that the stable has disbanded.

The other members of the group, Bobby Fish is already out of action with an injury while it was noted on NXT that Kyle O’Reilly is not medically cleared to compete and his estimated return time is 4-6 weeks. Vic Joseph from the commentary team noted that O’Reilly is suffering from a herniated disc.

Last week, Adam Cole attacked NXT Champion Finn Balor and O’Reilly, leaving O’Reilly down with a Brainbuster on the steel ring steps. O’Reilly was stretchered out of the arena once NXT went off the air and there were concerns about his condition. However, later it was noted that the injury was kayfabe, only.

In another update from last night’s WWE NXT, Toni Storm vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai has been confirmed to go down for the March 10 NXT episode on the USA Network with the title on the line. Shirai defeated newcomer Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan) in a non-title match, this week.

Later, Storm came to the stage with a mic and started ranting about how Shirai is scared of her. She had only pinned Mercedes Martinez in their NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Triple Threat to retain because she knows she can’t beat Storm.

Shirai fired back saying that she will fight her at any time, any place. A back and forth conversation followed that led the general manager William Regal making the match official for two weeks from now.

Additionally, it was announced that next week will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez receive their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title shot. Kai and Gonzalez won the inaugural Women’s Dusty Classic Tournament at TakeOver: Vengeance Day to earn this cross-brand gold opportunity.

They’ve already planted the seeds for the match via a confrontation with the title-holders from the WWE main roster, last week. So, the match will be made official soon.