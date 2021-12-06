WWE NXT WarGames 2021 results, recap and highlights

A Hair vs. Hair match was an additional attraction of the night where the Cruiserweight title and NXT tag team titles were also on the line.

Check out the recap and results from NXT WarGames 2021 that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Women’s WarGames Match: Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

The chaotic affair had a soft ending where team Gonzalez picked up the win. Gonzalez neutralized Dolin and Jayne after they sent KLR into the steel ring steps.

Rose connected with the pumping knee on Jade who kicked out and rolled up Jayne out of nowhere for an unbelievable pin to win.

– Boa stated in a backstage segment that Tian Sha leader Mei Ying passed her spirit into his body, and he can’t control the power. To balance the same, a Shaman will appear on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) (c) defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner to retain their titles.

Wagner was taken out of the equation with a Frogsplash by Aichner. Imperium then hit the Imperium Bomb on Kyle to secure the pin-fall win.

After the match, Von Wagner turned heel on Kyle and tried to backstab him, but Kyle saw it coming. Wagner had to retreat after the turn-on attempt.

– Later in a backstage segment, Kyle O’Reilly was interviewed and he admitted to knowing Von Wagner’s heel-turn at WarGames. Kyle then proceeded to challenge him to a Steel Cage Match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.

– Hair vs. Hair Match: Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson in this contest. Duke countered a Cave-In attempt by Grimes with the Winds of Change for a close 2 count.

Grimes then countered a Razor’s Edge and rolled Hudson up with a handful of tights for the pin to win. Duke tried to escape after the match, but Cameron planted him with a Cave-In finisher. Per the stipulation, Grimes shaved Duke’s head.

– NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Roderick Strong (c) (with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers) defeated Joe Gacy (with Harland) to retain his title.

Strong kicked out of a powerbomb from his opponent and nailed a jumping knee. Strong dropped Gacy’s back over his knees for the pin to win.

– NXT New Year’s Evil was announced to return on January 4, 2022.

– Men’s WarGames Match: Team NXT 2.0 (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team Old School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

A change in NXT seems inevitable after Team New School picked up a dominant win over the black-and-gold originals in the NXT WarGames main event match.

Ciampa went for the Fairy Tale Ending on Hayes but Breakker charged out of nowhere, crashing Ciampa and Hayes through a table in the corner.

Ciampa took the worst bump as Breakker pressed him high in the air and powerslamm-ed in the middle of the ring for the pin to win. Team NXT 2.0 stood tall with their arms in the air while Team Old School was still down trying to recover to end the show.