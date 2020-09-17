WWE officially announces NXT TakeOver, Battle Royal and more

While no related information has been revealed in regards to matches or location, it's now official that Sunday, October 4th will mark the return of NXT TakeOver. This won't be the first time that a special show from NXT will go down on Sunday.

The head of the brand, Triple H is trying to present standalone TakeOver shows that has no main roster PPV during that particular weekend and those efforts are being noticed now.

It’s interesting to note that no name has been assigned for the next TakeOver show but initial builds for the upcoming event matches have already begun as early as last night's episode of NXT. As part of that, a couple of big announcements were made for the next weekly episode of NXT on the USA Network.

The next edition of #NXTTakeOver is officially slated for Sunday, Oct. 4!https://t.co/MddmBEBjnk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2020

It was revealed that a battle royal will go down to determine a new number-one contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. It wasn’t clearly mentioned in the announcement that the winner will compete at TakeOver against the champion but we can only assume that would be the case as the show barely ten days away.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced, last night that a Battle Royal will air next Wednesday night where the winner will become the new number-one contender to the women's champion Io Shirai.

Participants for that battle royal has also been announced that include the likes of Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li.

This week's NXT opened with Shirai defeating Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match. Despite the efforts of Blackheart, Shirai emerged victorious with the submission win. The two opponents shared a staredown hinting the program isn’t over, yet.

As mentioned above, no confirmed date for the Women’s Title match was declared by Regal but, likely, the last woman standing in the ring from that Battle Royal will challenge Io Shirai for her title on the 31st Takeover on Sunday, October 4.

I’ve learned I’m not the popular choice, nobody really vouches for me, or is excited about what I do, & apparently people don’t know who I am. Next week I go head-to-head with one of the standard bearers of NXT & I’m reminding you all of why I’m here, whether you like me or not. pic.twitter.com/mCuwZJoimq — Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) September 17, 2020

Another match was also locked in for next week's WWE NXT episode where Tommaso Ciampa was challenged by Jake Atlas. Atlas isn’t happy after suffering a beat down at the hands of the former NXT Champion when the latter returned on TV, last month. So it was obvious that a match had to happen between these two, at one point and they'll battle it out, next week.