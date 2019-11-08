WWE pull Cain Velasquez from Mexico SuperShow card

It was announced on October 21st that Cain would team up with Rey Mysterio to face Andrade and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Supershow scheduled on Saturday, November 30rd in Mexico City, Mexico. But a massive change was made to the match card as WWE pulled off Cain Velasquez from the potential main event match of the night.

The Arena Ciudad de Mexico where Cain eventually made his pro-wrestling debut, has now removed him from the card. He will no longer be seen in competition on that night. However, the arena is still advertising him to make an appearance in a non-wrestling capacity.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia which was his fourth pro-wrestling match. The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar was his opponent and he tapped out to his former UFC mate in just 2 minutes and 10 seconds. It hasn't been confirmed yet but an earlier reported knee injury could be the reason for the quick finish of the match.

The reason for the change in the card for Mexico City may be also due to the previous injury. Velasquez was supposed to undergo a knee surgery before making a commitment to a pro wrestling company as he was in talks with WWE, AEW, and NJPW. But after signing with the WWE, he was quickly inserted into a title match for which the preparations began and led the surgery to be postponed.

With Velasquez out of the Mexico card, marquee matches have changed, as well. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the current main-eventer of the night and he will defend his Universal Championship against The Miz. He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match for the title. However, that match is scrapped as Rollins will now face Randy Orton in a singles contest.

Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley have also been pulled from this special show. Interestingly enough, Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer advertised as the reigning Intercontinental Champion (on the actual poster of the SuperShow), which fules the rumours that there would be a big title change around Survivor Series. AJ Styles' reign looks to be safe right now as he will face Kevin Owens in the US Championship match.

Check out the full match card for this dual-branded Super Show in Mexico.

* Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title: The Miz vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

* WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Revival (c)

* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

* Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn in a non-title match

* Cain Velasquez appearance