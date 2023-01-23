WWE Raw 30: Rumour killer on a major return in Wrestlemania 39 main event capacity

The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony for RAW XXX was initially announced to have every generation of the great Samoan Dynasty, so that they could acknowledge The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Confirmation of this segment raised hopes for the WWE Universe as they thought that The Rock would be one of the surprise attendees for WWE Raw XXX to commence the much-anticipated WrestleMania rivalry with Roman Reigns.

In an update, WWE has since canceled the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony and that segment has now been replaced with a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Raw Is XXX.

During last Friday's Smackdown episode, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens had a contract signing for their Royal Rumble title match where Owens attacked each member of The Bloodline, except for Zayn.

Zayn came out at the very end of the contract signing and dodged any kind of physical confrontation with his former buddy. The Honorary Uce is seemingly in great trouble after Smackdown as Raw's official preview stated the following:

"Now, The Head of The Table and The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has decided to hold a Tribal Court and put Sami Zayn on trial for his recent actions. What will the final verdict be on The Honorary Uce? Tune into RAW XXX on Monday on USA to find out!"

Interestingly, the cancellation of The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony on Raw XXX comes soon after Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported that The Rock told WWE Officials that he wouldn't be able to get himself ready in shape for a match at WrestleMania 39.

The Great One was only going to be involved at WrestleMania if his schedule permitted him to get in-ring ready. But the recently bygone Black Adam promotions and the soon-to-be-launched XFL project won't let it happen.

It was since his WrestleMania 32 match where he defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds that The Rock hasn't been seen in action in the WWE. Going by the current updates, chances are extremely low that he will return to the ring at WrestleMania 39.

Reports have also claimed that WWE always had a backup plan for The Show of Shows in regards to Roman Reigns' opponent in case of The Rock's absence and now that should be executed between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania Hollywood.