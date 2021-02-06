WWE reportedly planning another Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match

WWE is reportedly planning another match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for an upcoming WrestleMania event. (Not, this year) It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this mega rematch is 'still on the table' for an upcoming episode of the Show of Shows and the expectation is that the match could be booked under a different perspective.

It is assumable that WWE has different ways to tell the story of the next Lesnar vs. Reigns matchup, especially with Paul Heyman being a linkup between the two. At present, Heyman is serving as the Special Counsel for the Tribal Chief shtick of Reigns while he worked as the advocate for almost the entire career of The Beast Incarnate.

If another bout takes place between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar then it would be the fifth singles encounter between the two of them. Lesnar defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 to retain the Universal Title. In April of the same year, at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, he retained again, inside a Steel Cage.

Roman Reigns then defeated Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2018 which was their final meeting. Before that, Reigns vs. Lesnar was also the main event of WrestleMania 31 in 2015, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank contract to make it a Triple Threat. He eventually left the show by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title that is often dubbed as the 'heist of the century' in WWE history.

Reigns and Lesnar also faced each other multi-person title match. At SummerSlam 2017, Lesnar defeated Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to retain his Universal Title. The Big Dog also defeated Lesnar and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat number one contender’s match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane 2016 to secure a main-event spot at WrestleMania 32.

There’s no confirmation available on if Lesnar vs. Reigns would be scheduled at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 as those are a long way to go. As of this year, Reigns is expected to put his WWE Universal Title on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, while Lesnar is yet to show up on TV since his loss to Drew McIntyre at 'Mania 36.