WWE hall of famer Howard Finkel dies at 69: 'His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed'

By Rob Lancaster
Finkel

Los Angeles, April 17: Hulk Hogan, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were among the famous WWE names to pay tribute to former ring announcer Howard Finkel, who died at the age of 69.

Finkel - or 'The Fink' as he was known - made his announcing debut for WWWF in 1977 before becoming the WWE's first employee when it was established back in 1980.

He worked for the company for more than two decades and was inducted into its hall of fame in April 2009.

Following the news of his passing, McMahon, WWE's chief brand officer and daughter to CEO Vince, said the "iconic" Finkel will be missed.

"In what has already been a tough week for our WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, Howard Finkel," McMahon tweeted.

"Howard's voice is iconic & recognised by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything."

Hogan revealed on social media how his "good friend" had offered him support during both the good and bad times, while Triple H acknowledged how Finkel had played a role during his own career.

"You weren't someone until you heard Howard announce you," he wrote on Twitter. "A championship win didn't feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship."

The WWE expressed their condolences to Finkel's family, friends and fans, adding: "Well respected by current superstars, WWE legends and hall of famers, Finkel's encyclopaedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues."

Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
