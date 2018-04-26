WWE: Roman Reigns may finally beat Brock Lesnar for Universal Championship at Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE is all set to make history at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. For the first time ever in the history of the company, we will see 50 superstars competing in the prestigious battle royal match. Apart from that, there are numerous matches on the card that can match up to the Wrestlemania caliber, as well.

This is why this particular event is said to be no less than the biggest event of the year. WWE has never organized such a huge show outside the United States with such a stacked card where almost all the marquee names will be seen competing on the show.

It is being speculated that Roman Reigns will finally be able to defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at Greatest Royal Rumble event. The main reason why he lost the title match at bygone Wrestlemania was due to lack of positive reactions from the crowd. The creative team certainly expects the opposite from the Saudi Arabia crowd.

History will be made at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, streaming LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/qdIHaKfHwg — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2018

Hence, it might be guaranteed that Roman Reigns will walk out with the Universal title from the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, a recent report indicates some shocking title change will also be in-store for the fans.

Bryan Alvarez noted on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio stating that a couple of title changes might be evident on the last show. Apart from the prime title on WWE Raw, the mid-card titles will change hands, too. The United States and the Intercontinental title will be dropped by the reigning champions.

According to the source, Jinder Mahal will win the US title from Jeff Hardy whereas The Miz will win the IC title from Seth Rollins. This would be his record ninth win of this prestigious title. Going forward, both these two superstars alongside the concerned titles will switch their present brands.

Check out the quotes from Bryan:

“Well, they’re going to get several . They’re going to get the Raw Tag Team Title change no matter what. And yeah, they’re going to get some changes for sure.”

This Friday, #WWEGRR



-50 MAN Greatest Royal Rumble

-@AJStylesOrg v @ShinsukeN for the @WWE World Title

-@BrockLesnar v @WWERomanReigns in a steel cage Universal Title match

-@RusevBUL v The Undertaker in a casket match

-@JohnCena v @TripleH

-And 5 more huge championship matches! pic.twitter.com/L4zwpL6ZoH — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) April 21, 2018

Due to the fact that WWE is trying to make the Greatest Royal Rumble event as the most must-see show of the year, it is certain that there will be some of the championships changes, for sure. Except for the women’s titles in the WWE, all the other seven titles will be on the line on this WWE Network special show.

After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2018