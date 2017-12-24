WWE: Roman Reigns to lose Intercontinental title before Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, December 24: With the Wrestlemania season looming, Roman Reigns is expected to lose the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Samoa Joe.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is expected to drop the IC championship before the biggest event of the year. Reigns bagged the Intercontinental title after defeating The Miz on Monday Night Raw, just after the Survivor Series.

A feud against Samoa Joe on Monday Night Raw was set up recently for the same reason. This feud is expected to continue in the next few weeks before culminating in a match for the IC title at the Royal Rumble PPV. According to the veteran journalist, the Samoan Submission machine will snatch the title away from Reigns at the PPV event.

This rivalry will serve as the storyline for the IC title with Brock Lesnar acting as a part-timer. The prime title on WWE Raw is absent from the show. WWE officials understandably put the franchise player of the company on the spotlight.

Roman Reigns is still scheduled to feature in the main event match at Wrestlemania 34 against Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. Hence, he is not likely to head into the show with the Intercontinental title in hand. Rather, Samoa Joe will capture it to pick up his first singles title in the WWE.

Roman Reigns became the Intercontinental Champion post the Survivor Series. Just before the championship match, he had a confrontation with The Miz on the latter's talk show.

During the match itself, Sheamus and Cesaro tried to hand The Miz the upper-hand. But the remaining members of The Shield neutralized them, allowing their partner Roman Reigns to connect with the spear and grab the title.

The Miz has been kept off TV as he's filming the Marine 6 movie alongside Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch, who is off Smackdown Live for now.