WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Favorites to win Men and Women's Rumble matches revealed

As per the latest betting odds published by BOVADA, Brock Lesnar continues to improve his ranking in the potential winners' list, while Ringside News fuelled the buzz by adding to a possible polarizing finish to the men’s Royal Rumble match that “scared the death out of” a WWE source.

Perhaps, Vince McMahon and Co are trying to pull off another Money in the Bank 2019 stunt where Lesnar spent merely 30 seconds to win the MITB briefcase. So, the Beast Incarnate suddenly finds himself sitting at +650 which is +200 better than early odds published last month.

Edge and Big E are in the top 5 projected winners' list. They actually topped the early odds in December, and continue to hold up while standing at +850 and Big E at +750, respectively.

Interestingly though, Edge’s odds to become the winner decreased after he officially declared for the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match through a prerecorded promo this past Monday on Raw.

Daniel Bryan retained his top spot where his odds actually improvised along with the follow-up, Keith Lee. Bizarrely, Bryan is on a losing spree on SmackDown, as of late while Lee is yet to reach the main event spot, per Vince McMahon. That being said, the top 5s to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 are given below,

Daniel Bryan (+125)

Keith Lee (+400)

Brock Lesnar (+650)

Edge (+650)

Big E (+750)

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair has reached first place using her present momentum on SmackDown, along with Alexa Bliss in second who has The Fiend’s captivation surrounding her. Rhea Ripley remains another favorite in the third spot while Bayley suddenly sneaked into the fourth spot.

Surprisingly, Ronda Rousey has moved to the fifth spot from her second spot noted in the earlier odds. Here's the top 5s from the female side:

Bianca Belair (+180 )

Alexa Bliss (+265)

Rhea Ripley (+350)

Bayley (+1000)

Ronda Rousey (+1600)

Ronda Rousey is yet to return to WWE since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, but she’s observing the odds. She used a snapshot of the early odds to comment on Twitter,

"Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021."

Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021 pic.twitter.com/c4yxcO3fEV — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2021

We’ll have to wait until this Sunday to see if The Baddest Woman On The Planet makes her return on the road to WrestleMania. If WWE brings her back then they could create a lot of attention. Her contract is expiring within a few months and so WWE has to use her anyway while they can.

Ringside News additionally noted a few hours ago that “the Royal Rumble finish has already been decided.” The company heads already know who is slated to win the over-the-top-rope elimination matches and they’re not likely to change. Then again, you can 'never say never' with Vince McMahon’s volatile mind coming into play.