WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Early favorite revealed to win the match

The early favorite to win the match has been revealed and it appears that the outcome of WWE Day 1 main event will be affecting it in a big way.



This year's Royal Rumble will take place inside The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29. For two consecutive occasions, WWE run a PPV on a Saturday, a day before the NFL's AFC and NFC Championship Games to determine the Super Bowl contest, to avoid any serious competition.



WWE Day 1 takes place, tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar being the headliner. If the ongoing reports are concerned then a big finish is planned that will lead to a Wrestlemania rematch in April.



Reports and betting odds also suggest that Paul Heyman will play a big role in Roman Reigns retaining his belt. Via this move, The Head of the Table will also become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history but in turn, Lesnar will become a sympathetic babyface.



The Beast will have to find a way to secure the rematch against the champion and it appears that entering Royal Rumble is a fit-enough option. The early betting odds for the winner of the men's 2022 Royal Rumble match have been released, courtesy of SkyBet, and Brock Lesnar is topping the list.



The top superstar who won the 2003 Royal Rumble is also likely winning the 2022 edition with the odds standing in his favor at 3/1. Seth Rollins has the second-highest odds of winning the rumble at 7/1 while the recently split tag team members Omos and AJ Styles have the third and fourth highest odds at 8/1 and 9/1.



Interestingly, The Rock also shares the fourth-highest odds standing at 9/1. Following the Great One, Kevin Owens (10/1), Damian Priest (12/1), Drew McIntyre (12/1), Roman Reigns (14/1), Bobby Lashley (16/1) Riddle (16/1) fill up the top 10 spots to be the winner of Royal Rumble.



The Road to Wrestlemania will officially be kicked off with The Rumble within a month and we believe WWE has some big plans in store for the PPV if not the ongoing COVID-19 situation becomes a roadblock. Wrestlemania 38, the Biggest Event of the Year is scheduled on April 2 and 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications