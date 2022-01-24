WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The traditional 30-Superstar battle royals will be to earn a chance to challenge for the prime titles in the promotion with the men being able to choose Raw's WWE Championship or SmackDown's Universal Championship, while the women can choose the Raw Women's Championship or SmackDown Women's Championship.

Apart from the men and women's royal rumble matches, the 35th edition of the premium live event will feature three title matches and one match based on a long term rivalry between a mixed tag team.

WWE Royal Rumble: History, rules, previous winners, most eliminations and more

The mixed tag team match will see Hall of Famer couple Edge and Beth Phoenix face the Miz and Maryse. Meanwhile, the Universal Championship, WWE Championship and Raw Women's Championships will be on the line.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2022:

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 venue, date and time When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2022 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 29) at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. And due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (January 30) in India. What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2022 start? The event is scheduled to start with the Kick-Off show at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, January 29) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 30). The main show will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, January 29) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 30). WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022? The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Match Card (As it stands) ● Men's Royal Rumble Match: 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 38 ● Women's Royal Rumble Match: 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 38 ● WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Bobby Lashley (with MVP) ● Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop ● Mixed Tag Team Match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse ● Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants (15 Announced so far) Angelo Dawkins Montez Ford Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio Austin Theory Johnny Knoxville Sheamus Damian Priest AJ Styles Big E Happy Corbin Madcap Moss Sami Zayn Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants (21 Announced So Far) Rhea Ripley Nikki A.S.H. Dana Brooke Carmella Queen Zelina Tamina Shotzi Natalya Aliyah Naomi Shayna Baszler Charlotte Flair Nikki Bella Brie Bella Lita Michelle McCool Kelly Kelly Summer Rae Mickie James Bianca Belair Liv Morgan