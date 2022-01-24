WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 venue, date and time
When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2022 taking place?
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 29) at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. And due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (January 30) in India.
What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2022 start?
The event is scheduled to start with the Kick-Off show at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, January 29) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 30). The main show will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, January 29) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 30).
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Telecast Information
Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022?
The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world.
How to watch and stream WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in India?
Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV.
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Match Card (As it stands)
● Men's Royal Rumble Match: 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 38
● Women's Royal Rumble Match: 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 38
● WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Bobby Lashley (with MVP)
● Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop
● Mixed Tag Team Match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse
● Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants (15 Announced so far)
Angelo Dawkins
Montez Ford
Rey Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio
Austin Theory
Johnny Knoxville
Sheamus
Damian Priest
AJ Styles
Big E
Happy Corbin
Madcap Moss
Sami Zayn
Kofi Kingston
Kevin Owens
Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants (21 Announced So Far)
Rhea Ripley
Nikki A.S.H.
Dana Brooke
Carmella
Queen Zelina
Tamina
Shotzi
Natalya
Aliyah
Naomi
Shayna Baszler
Charlotte Flair
Nikki Bella
Brie Bella
Lita
Michelle McCool
Kelly Kelly
Summer Rae
Mickie James
Bianca Belair
Liv Morgan