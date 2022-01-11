WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Two title matches and top names confirmed

Rollins vs. Reigns was already teased at the end of this past week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown as the duo featured in the finishing segment. But the match was only added to the card during last night’s RAW episode.

It was Rollins who himself announced the match with his former Shield brethren. He also promised to win this match which is billed as a Brother vs. Brother encounter.

The Monday Night Messiah then defeated Big E in singles action by nailing a stomp on the former WWE Champion. It was also announced that Rollins will be there on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to continue the storyline with Reigns as they head towards the Royal Rumble.

Speaking of the PPV, Raw Women’s Championship match was also announced. Doudrop will challenge the reigning Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble.

In the main event of Raw, Doudrop became the new number-one contender by winning a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Lynch was sitting at ringside during this match who attacked Belair as she was going for the pin attempt on Morgan. Lynch and Belair brawled at ringside and it ended with Lynch tossing Belair over the announce table.

Doudrop then hit the second rope splash on Morgan to secure the clean pin-fall win become the new number-one contender. After the match, Lynch entered the ring. Intending for a handshake, but she slapped Doudrop instead. Doudrop then blocked a Man-Handle Slam and sent Lynch retreat to the floor.

Since debuting in 2016, I’ve done it all in @WWE… well, almost everything. I’m officially declaring myself for the 2022 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ecfzBi0xRy — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 10, 2022

In more news for The Rumble, AJ Styles took to Twitter and announced his Men’s Royal Rumble spot. Big E also confirmed himself for the 30-man battle during his verbal confrontation with Rollins while United States Champion Damian Priest also entered the fray in a backstage promo.

Here it is. I'm officially declaring myself into this years #RoyalRumble match, and yes… I do plan on walking out of #WrestleMania with TWO Championships. #LiveForever pic.twitter.com/bL4Ra95peL — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 10, 2022

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The updated card for the PPV stands as follows:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, 20 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse