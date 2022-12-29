WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Early favorites revealed to win Rumble matches

We're still a month away from Royal Rumble, but BetOnline has already released the early betting odds for the Rumble match and thereby notified who the favorites are to win the 30-Men and 30-Women Rumble matches.

On the Men's side, Cody Rhodes still stands as the favorite to be the last man standing in the over-the-top-rope battle royal. The Rock has been pushed back to the third position possibly due to his uncertainty over a WrestleMania appearance while Zayn has been promoted to the second position.

On the Women's side, Becky Lynch remains the odds-on favorite while her arch-rival Charlotte Flair has been degraded into the third position. The current strong momentums of Rhea Ripley helped her to secure the second-favorite position.

At a glance, the latest betting odds for Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match are given below:

Cody Rhodes (+100)

Sami Zayn (+300)

The Rock: (+400)

Seth Rollins (+1,200)

Austin Theory (+1,400)

Odds for Women's Royal Rumble Match are:

Becky Lynch (+250)

Rhea Ripley (+350)

Charlotte (+400)

Bayley (+500)

Raquel Rodriguez (+800)

Raquel Rodriguez is another entry into the top 5 favorites' list to be the Rumble winners but a 6-time women's champion, Becky Lynch is still a huge favorite to come out on top. She previously had the experience of winning the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match which gives her the edge, as well.

As for the other favorite Cody Rhodes, he has been out of action for more than six months as he's recovering from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

During a brief appearance on Monday's Best of 2022 episode, he revealed his goal for 2023 and that's to win the world championship in WWE.

"There is one thing that I came back for specifically. One thing... has to be done. It needs to be done."

The American Nightmare is laser-focused to win the big gold in the WWE as no one from his family was able to win the same in their illustrious career. Currently, he's expected to be medically cleared in time for the first WWE Network Specials of next year.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Going by ticket sales numbers, the upcoming Rumble is reportedly going to be the largest one in WWE history.