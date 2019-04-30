WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 30, 2019

How will Kofi Kingston react to Kevin Owens betrayal?

For the past few weeks, The New Day partnered with Kevin Owens as Big E was ruled out of action due to an injured knee. However, the good times pancake loving crew came to an halt last week when Owens brutally attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods. This betrayal revealed that Owens was going after Kingston's title.

How will the WWE Champion react to the betrayal? Will the one-on-one match be made official tonight? Or is there more threat to Kofi's reign? Find out when Kofi Kingston gives an exclusive interview, tonight on Smackdown.

Becky Lynch and Bayley to fight for the first time ever in WWE

Becky Lynch will face one of the toughest challenges of her entire career when she defends both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships at WWE Money in the Bank against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair respectively.

But before that, "Becky Two Belts" will have an even more pressing challenge as she faces off against Bayley for the first time ever in WWE tonight.

Will Lynch be able to focus her attention on The Hugger? Or will Bayley be able knock down the champ-champ? Or will Charlotte have a say in the contest? Will it turn into a tag team contest with Lacey Evans also joining in? Find out tonight.

How will Roman Reigns deal with Shane McMahon & Elias?

Last week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns thought he was heading into a fight with Shane McMahon, who was seeking payback for The Big Dog's Superman Punch on his father, Mr. McMahon. But, Reigns actually walked into a 2-on-1 ambush by Shane-O-Mac and Elias.

Riding high after leaving The Big Dog down, Elias issued a challenge to Reigns for WWE Money in the Bank, which Reigns did not hesitate to accept. As May 19 draws near, what will happen between Reigns and his rivals?

Who will compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches?

After last night's Raw revealed which Superstars from the Red brand will be in both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, the blue brand will complete both lineups tonight.

In the men's division, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet have been added from Raw. While, the likes of Aleister Black, Ali, Rusev and Nakamura will be the ones hopeful of sealing their spots from Smackdown.

In the women's division, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Dana Brooke were named from the red team, while the likes of Carmella, Ember Moon and Bayley will vie for three of the four spots from Smackdown.

Which blue brand Superstars will get the chance to climb the ladder and win a guaranteed championship opportunity?

Future of Smackdown tag team championship

The future of the champions, The Hardys has been up in the air since Jeff reportedly suffered a right knee injury a few weeks ago at a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin when The Hardys defeated The Usos. It was rumored that Jeff may need surgery, but that was not confirmed.

Now it has been announced that The Hardy Boys will address rumors on Jeff Hardy's status during tonight's show. Matt Hardy took to Twitter during this week's RAW to announce the segment for tonight's Smackdown.

What will Matt announce? Will he find a new partner? Or will he vacate the title? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Balor and Intercontinental title feud

Finn Balor was traded to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shake-up process and has since then been involved in two non-title matches against Andrade and Ali. He ended up victorious in both those matches, but he will soon be met with a challenge for the title from those two and many others who will be eyeing for a mid-tier title shot.

Women's tag team championship match for MITB

The women's tag team champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are set for their first real challenge since they stunned three other teams in Wrestlemania. They defended their titles once already against a rookie team, but they will face a bigger challenge soon as Paige has brought in a new team.

The former Smackdown General Manager introduced the Japanese pair Kairi Sane and Asuka has a new team to challenge the tag team champs. So, they are expected to land a title match soon. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have also made no secret of their ambitions to challenge for the gold. So, a multi-woman tag team match could be on the cards again.

Lars Sullivan and rest of the roster

Lars Sullivan has been on a destruction course both on Raw and Smackdown since he made his main roster debut. R-Truth has been a victim of his demolition for the past few weeks. Who will Sullivan target next? Or will he be awarded a match tonight?

Apart from the aforementioned names, the regular faces like, Jinder Mahal, the Singh brothers, Eric Rowan, Liv Morgan and more will be involved in some capacity. Also, expect to see Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Vince McMahon to make an appearance.