WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 24, 2019

The Tuesday Night show will move back to the original slot of Friday nights, but before that, we expect a packed edition on the USA Network. This would also be the penultimate show before Hell in a Cell arrives on the WWE Network for which buildups will continue.

The headliner for tonight's SmackDown will see Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan come face to face for a confrontation. The WWE Champion will talk about his readiness for the beast incarnate while the challenger for the Women’s Championship will look forward to earning a rematch.

Plus, we may also get a number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship when Smackdown airs from the Chase Arena in San Francisco, California.

The storyline featuring Roman Reigns has seen several twists and turns to drag it for the past several weeks. As per the current angle, it seems Daniel Bryan had nothing to do with the life-threatening attacks on The Big Dog.

Rather, it was his own teammate Rowan, who allied with his former tag partner, Harper to lay waste on Bryan as well as Reigns. However, WWE.com has announced that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan two will have a face-to-face confrontation on the show to sort things out with the following statement,

“Roman Reigns wants to talk to Daniel Bryan to clear the air, and Bryan has agreed to meet with The Big Dog, face-to-face. This conversation comes after weeks of tension between Reigns and Bryan following the mysterious attacks on The Big Dog.

"After it was revealed that Bryan’s protégé Erick Rowan was behind the attacks, Bryan had some harsh words for his large ally. Last week, Erick Rowan and the recently returned Luke Harper even laid out Bryan, and Reigns surprisingly came to Bryan’s aid — to no avail. What will Reigns have to say to Bryan? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, Tuesday on USA Network at 8/7 C.”

Things will be cleared up when @WWERomanReigns and @WWEDanielBryan meet face to face on #SDLive. https://t.co/XQgflO6Rbq — WWE (@WWE) 23 September 2019

As per the latest updates from the internet, WWE is building towards a tag team match at Hell in a Cell rather than an earlier speculated singles contest between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

These two are expected to team up at the next pay-per-view event to fend off the offenses thrown by Rowan and Harper. It is also likely that Daniel Bryan will turn into a babyface before teaming up with Reigns, as indicated in recent house shows. For now, we wait for the verbal segment between these two which will clear the air on the ongoing rumours.

The complexion of Smackdown Live main event changed last week as the beast incarnate returned to the show and targeted the WWE Champion, right away. First, a challenge was issued by Paul Heyman which Kofi readily accepted to set up the big title match on SmackDown’s debut on FOX.

So, Kofi awaits his biggest challenge till date as the WWE Champion, next week. We’ll hear from him on tonight’s Smackdown about his preparation before stepping foot into the ring against The Conqueror, (courtesy WWE.com)

“Brock Lesnar sent a beast of a message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when he and Paul Heyman challenged the champion to a Title Match on Oct. 4 and The Beast Incarnate F-5'd Kingston. The fighting champion has since accepted Lesnar's challenge and will have a special sit-down interview on Tuesday to talk about the anticipated showdown.”

The Smackdown women’s champion Bayley has formed a strong alliance with Sasha Banks to dominate the scene for the past few weeks. But the problem for her is that Charlotte Flair is still in the hunt for the championship as the rivalry from Clash of Champions continues.

The bygone title match was short in length as Bayley stole a win via unfair means to indicate a rematch was on the cards. Tonight, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley team up against Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match to confirm that. Flair is almost certain to pin Bayley to get yet another title shot at Hell in a Cell.

Another PPV title match might get official on Smackdown for the Intercontinental Championship. Thankfully, the lackluster feud between the champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz is over and the creative have inserted the ever-exciting Ali into the mid-card title picture.

Last week, Nakamura had a blindside attack on Ali instead of competing against him in a match. That due contest may happen, tonight where Ali should pin Nakamura to earn a title shot at Hell in a Cell.