WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: December 11, 2018

Wrestlemania rematch

Last time they met, Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's two-and-a-half year undefeated streak at Wrestlemania 34. Now, the Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen will look for momentum heading into their triple-threat match at TLC.

Asuka will also get a chance to seek redemption from her Wrestlemania defeat to Charlotte when the two top stars of the Women's division go head-to-head for the second time.

The pair weren't able to be on the same page last week when they teamed up to take on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Charlotte accidentally kicked Asuka in the face and then the Japanese superstar reacted with a kick of her own to assist the opponents a win.

Tonight's winner will earn immense momentum ahead of TLC where both women will compete in a Triple Threat Match against Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who could be at ringside to keep a close eye on her opponents.

Rap battle returns

The USOs and the New Day were involved in a rap battle hosted by Wale last year on Smackdown. This year it will be the USOs versus the tag team champs the Bar when rap battle returns hosted by the New Day.

Sheamus and Cesaro are set to defend the Smackdown Tag Team title against The Usos and The New Day at TLC this Sunday (December 16).

Before the weekend's fight, The Bar will have to take on Jimmy and Jey Uso in a rap battle which will be hosted by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E tonight on Smackdown.

This has all the makings of an entertaining segment which could end in a brawl between all three teams.

Jeff Hardy responds to Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has been trying to steal the limelight from Jeff Hardy in recent weeks. First, he crashed Hardy's 20-year anniversary two weeks ago and took a swipe at the WWE legend's addiction.

Last week, Joe was at it again when he cost Hardy a match against Randy Orton and put together a Public Service Announcement to warn the WWE Universe about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption.

The Charismatic Enigma is set to address The Destroyer's statements tonight on Smackdown in what promises to be an intense segment. As, Joe and Hardy are currently without an opponent, this could see the pair involved in a long feud and future fights.

Naomi meets Mandy Rose

Naomi and Mandy Rose engaged in a heated argument on Twitter after The Golden Goddess mocked the ex-Smackdown Women's Champion for losing at Mixed Match Challenge with her husband Jimmy Uso.

Naomi hit back at Rose's statement and warned her there would be serious repercussions if she kept it up. Hence, Smackdown General Manager Paige, who saw the argument, decided to have the two stars sort out their differences in the ring.

Orton and Rey to continue feud?

Randy Orton has blindsided Rey Mysterio several times since the latter's return to the company. Three weeks ago on Smackdown The Viper ripped Mysterio's mask during a one-on-one match and the week after, Orton brought the mask to the Blue brand to cut a promo.

The irate Mysterio, meanwhile, came out to seek revenge against the Apex predator, but digested a possible broken neck when Orton pushed him into the steel steps with a chair around his neck. Although the Mexican legend missed last week's show, these two are definitely headed for a long feud like Hardy and Samoa Joe. So, keep an eye on this from tonight.

Nakamerica’s Bulgarian challenger

The US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has successfully defended the mid-card title either by disqualification or fair and square. The King of Strong Styles, who was without a challenger for title seems to have got himself one in the form of Rusev.

The pair have met twice for the tile before with Rusev's former ally Aiden English costing the Bulgarian Brute the title first time, while two weeks ago Nakamura attacked Rusev before the match to disqualify the match. Rusev, however, promised to beat the Japanese sensation next time they meet.

The Championship feud

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will meet at TLC for the WWE Championship rematch. The pair have had their chances to gain momentum with promos, but haven't had a proper face-off. So, that could happen tonight and one person will definitely head into Sunday's fight with advantage. So, find out tonight on Smackdown, who will come out on top.

Meanwhile, the third person involved in a feud with these two, the Miz will also be in attendance and could continue his storyline with Shane McMahon.

Plus, we could also see the likes of R-Truth, Carmella, Sonya Deville and the other tag teams in action in some capacity.