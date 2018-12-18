WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: December 18, 2018

The red brand's women's champ Ronda Rousey played a huge role in the the blue brand's championship changing hands at TLC. This certainly indicated that some big storylines will kick off soon on the blue brand involving the three superstars.

This should be the focal point of this week’s episode of Smackdown which also marks the start of Asuka’ Championship reign. Plus, we will also see the build up for Royal Rumble begin from tonight. There will be a women's division match from last week alongside a potential new belt revelation for the WWE Championship.

Sony Ten 1 will show WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (December 19) from 6.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM later in the day via the same channel.

Asuka had to wait more than a year to pick up her first women’s championship on the main roster. Tonight, she is expected to get a coronation with the title around her waist. We should remind you that Becky Lynch deserves a contractual rematch for the title. So Asuka has to address when that match might happen. As for tonight, WWE.com hinted that someone might try to ruin the celebration,

“Though she got an unexpected assist from Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, The Empress of Tomorrow has declared that she is now “the man” after defeating Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Will anyone step up to try and bring Asuka’s reign to a quick end?”

Asuka can’t be on the spotlight, solely after what happened at WWE TLC. The concern the women’s roster has is who is Ronda Rousey’s next opponent. The storyline with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch continued at WWE TLC after Rousey robbed both of them from the title. So the question now is which one of the two will be next in line for the baddest woman on the planet.

From the current scenario, Becky Lynch should continue the rivalry against Asuka on Smackdown as she will receive the aforementioned rematch. This leaves Charlotte Flair with a chance to get her hands first on the Raw women’s champion. We will see whether the WWE creative team will go in this direction starting from tonight.

Meanwhile, the era of the New Daniel Bryan will also continue on Smackdown Live after he defeated AJ Styles at TLC. This match should mark the end of this title feud. We should have a new challenger put in front of the best heel figure right now in the WWE. Recent reports suggest that Daniel Bryan is unhappy with the design of the WWE championship belt. He also clarified about the same in an interview at the TLC kick-off show. So we may see a newly designed version of the prestigious belt on tonight’s show.

Last week, Mandy Rose and Naomi were about to compete in a singles contest, but that could not happen courtesy of The Miz’s shenanigans. Paige sanctioned this match for this week’s edition in a bigger capacity. The feud between these two ladies got personal after Mandy Rose tried to bring Jimmy Uso (Naomi’s husband) into the context. No doubt, Naomi will look for retribution tonight.

Now you’ve gone to far! Don’t let twitter get you messed up in real life https://t.co/t42i3TkiHH — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) 12 December 2018

Plus, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe will continue their rivalry on the show and that could lead to a match in due course. Rusev pinned Shinsuke Nakamura last week during a tag team match. So he should receive a United States Championship match, tonight.

Also, The Bar will wait for new challenges after overcoming the New Day and the Usos. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows seem a valid option in this slot. Randy Orton will be waiting to strike back after his loss to Rey Mtsterio and that stroyline could also continue tonight.