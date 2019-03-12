WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: March 12, 2019

Shane McMahon to address his actions

In one of the most shocking moments on Sunday night's WWE Fastlane, we saw Shane McMahon absolutely brutalize his tag team partner, the Miz after the opening match.

The pair came up short in their quest to regain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos, and all seemed well between them as they shook hands and regrouped with The Miz's father at ringside.

However, Shane-O-Mac showed his true colors shortly after, as he attacked The A-Lister from behind. And gave Miz a beating as his father watched on. So, tonight Shane McMahon will appear to explain his reasons for attacking his partner.

R-Truth vs Samoa Joe for the United States Championship

Last week, Samoa Joe brought an end to R-Truth's reign as United States Champion via an open challenge which resulted in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Meanwhile, The Samoan Submission Machine retained the title at WWE Fastlane in a rematch against the same three Superstars. But Joe did not pin or submit the Truth in either match as he pinned Andrade last week and putt Mysterio to sleep with the Coquina Clutch at Fastlane.

So, R-Truth rightly gets a one-on-one opportunity to reclaim the title tonight on Smackdown when he challenges Joe. Will he win back the title and get back to making his childhood hero, John Cena, proud? Will Andrade and Mysterio interfere? Or will Samoa Joe prove that he will demolish anyone in his path? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Mr. McMahon invites Kofi Kingston

At Fastlane Kofi Kingston and The New Day suffered on the orders of Mr. McMahon, who has requested Kofi to appear on Smackdown.

What will Mr. McMahon have to say to Kofi after seemingly agreeing to add Kofi to the WWE Title Match, only to bait-and-switch with a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with The Bar? Will Kofi finally get his shot at Wrestlemania or will he be further punished by the boss?

On Monday (March 11), Kingston took to Twitter with a few words for Mr. McMahon after what transpired at Fastlane:

"I'm not sure what Vince was trying to accomplish last night, but one thing became very clear: He does not want to see me as WWE Champion.

"After 11 years, I finally have your attention...and I'm not going away. See you Tuesday @VinceMcMahon"

Meanwhile, his fellow New Day members, Xavier Woods & Big E also voiced there concern:

"I can't believe.... Actually I can believe that @TrueKofi got screwed again. This is ridiculous and we will figure out a way to make this right."

So, a big announcement might be in store for us tonight on a must-see Smackdown Live.

Hardys, Black & Ricochet to face The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura

The NXT stars Aleister Black & Ricochet have dominated teams on both Raw and Smackdown since their move to the main roster last month. Last week, The Bar and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up on the Black & Ricochet after the latter pair defeated Sheamus & Cesaro fair and square. Matt & Jeff Hardy quickly arrived to save the NXT pair.

So, that set up the stage for a huge Eight-Man Tag Team Match tonight on Smackdown, and all the teams will look to showcase their talents to seek a title opportunity.

Asuka and the Women's title

Since Royal Rumble where Asuka defended her title successfully and on the same night Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble, the Smackdown Women's Championship lost its prominence.

The main reason for that was the two top talents of Smackdown opted to show interest in a fight against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. And they have succesfully landed a shot after lots of twists and turns.

So, Asuka has been very rarely seen on Smackdown as there was a dearth of appropriate challengers. She was also forced to fight a not-so-deserving name in Mandy Rose at Fastlane, where she defended the title with ease. If a storyline needs to start, it needs to start tonight to have a proper build up for the championship showdown. With many hoping for a shot at the title, will we see any announcement tonight?

What next for USOs?

The USOs successfully defended their tag team titles against the team of Shane McMahon and the Miz. So, what next for the champions? There is talk of a dream match being lined up for Wrestlemania against the veteran team of Hardy Boyz, which is possible, but a multi-team match will make more sense. Whatever the future holds for the tag champions, we will see hints of it from tonight.

AJ and Randy set for Wrestlemania showdown?

AJ Styles and Randy Orton started a feud two weeks ago with backstage confrontation. But the duo took to the next level after they were involved in physical altercation at Fastlane.

It was being reported last year that WWE is planning on an epic feud between Styles and Orton for Wrestlemania and all signs are pointing towards that after Elimination Chamber. For the past two weeks, Orton has interrupted AJ during his interviews. Orton even mocked Styles.

The feud was at a very low level at that stage, but at Fastlane, Styles and Orton escalated their rivalry. Elias was in the ring trying to perform a song in front of the WWE Universe. But Orton came out of nowhere and delivered an RKO.

The crowd was up from their seats as Orton celebrated his RKO. But AJ climbed up the ropes and struck "The Viper" with a Phenomenal Forearm to take revenge. So, their fight happening at Wrestlemania is all but official, which we expect to be made soon.

Champion Daniel Bryan, Rose-Deville split and rest of the roster

Daniel Bryan successfully defended his Eco friendly title against Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali in a last-minute triple threat match at Fastlane. All the talk right now is pointing to a one-on-one match against Kofi Kingston, but with Owens and Ali also involved it is impossible.

And after Bryan's claim that "no one can defeat him", will we see an outsider challenging him at Wrestlemania? Whatever the outcome, we will know about it either tonight or in the near future.

At Fastlane, we didn't only see one team show signs of split, we also Fire and Desire seemingly showing they will turn against each other. Sonya Deville attempted to help her teammate Mandy Rose during her match against Asuka, but the attempt to interfere backfired and led to the pair have an argument. So, will we see them split tonight? Find out on Smackdown.

Apart from the aforementioned names, we could also see the usual suspects of Smackdown like Carmella, Naomi and other tag team members of the roster. Plus, we could also see some surprise appearances with Wrestlemania around the corner.