WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: December 18, 2018

Check out the results of Smackdown Live:

Shane McMahon introduced 'former' general manager of Smackdown, Paige to open the show. The entire roster of Smackdown came out to thank the GM with the chant, 'Thank You, Paige'. She may be relieved of her duty, but she might not be going anywhere as it's the role that only changed.

An irate Becky Lynch walked into the arena with a outlook that she was ready for a fight. Charlotte Flair also joined her inside the ring and demanded a fight with Ronda Rousey. They both complained that Rousey stole their title opportunity at TLC. Asuka soon came out to claim that it's her time as the champion. Vince McMahon's music hit as he came out to stop the verbal argument. He wanted to deliver a title match and invited anyone from the locker room.

So, Naomi joined Asuka in the ring to have the opening contest of Smackdown for the women's title. Charlotte and Becky were at ringside during the bout. Naomi started with a kick to the back, but Asuka countered with an attempt to lock in the Ankle Lock. Naomi went outside fighting off it and hit a spin kick from the barricade. She later missed a top rope move which let Asuka to lock the chokehold for the submission win.

Next up, Rusev appeared in a backstage promo about how he will steal the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura.Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy appeared in the ring expecting an apology from Samoa Joe. Joe came out and spoke trash about Hardy and his addiction to alcohol. Joe tried to give a cheap shot but Hardy hit him with a Twist of Fate to end the segment.

The Miz was campaigning to team up with Shane McMahon on Smackdown. Vince McMahon heard enough of this and arranged a mixed tag match against R-Truth and Carmella with Mandy Rose being his partner. Carmella controlled the match hitting a drop-kick on Mandy. Truth continued with the momentum after which Carmella hit Mandy with a super-kick. Miz came from the back and hit Truth with a Skull Crushing Finale to steal the victory.

The Usos appeared on the show talking about how they are always in charge of Smackdown tag team division. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows interrupted them to set up a match. Jimmy Uso delivered a frog splash on Anderson, but SAnitY came out to disqualify the match. SAnitY and The Bar delivered a beatdown on Gallows, Anderson and The Usos to lay them down.

AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali vs. Daniel Bryan and Andrade “Cien” Almas was the main event of this week's Smackdown Live. Bryan punished Ali throughout the match locking in different submission moves. Almas got the tag and hit Ali with a splash but Ali managed to stay alive in the match. Ali finally countered with a spinning DDT. Styles neutralized Almas with a Phenomenal Forearm outside the ring. Ali delivered an inverted 450 splash to pin Daniel Bryan and closed the show.