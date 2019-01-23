WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: January 22, 2019

Check out the results from the show:

Becky Lynch kicked off Smackdown with a promo in which she mentioned that people didn't care about her a few months ago. But now things have changed as she eyes the Wrestlemania main event. Women's Champion Asuka interrupted her followed by Charlotte Flair. The Queen claimed to win the women's Royal Rumble match which started a brawl between the three. The officials ran out to stop them to end the opening segment.

Naomi vs. Mandy Rose was the opening contest on Smackdown Live. Naomi came out while her opponent was making the entrance and attacked her. Naomi continued to show aggression in the match towards Mandy until she came back with a clothesline. Sonya distracted Naomi from outside which allowed Mandy to send her into the ring post. She later rolled up Naomi to get the win.

Next up, one half of the Smackdown tag team champions Cesaro took on The Miz. Cesaro started the match with a backbreaker, but The Miz locked in the Figure Four on him to bounce back. Cesaro tried to steal the win by putting his feet on the ropes. But Shane prevented him from doing so. Cesaro then caught Miz with an uppercut and landed the Neutralizer for the victory. A brawl continued between Shane McMahon and Sheamus outside the ring. Cesaro joined his partner as they put both Miz and Shane through the announce table.

Later, Vince McMahon came out to moderate things between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. The WWE Champion objected to enter the ring as he was scared of AJ. The two had promos until AJ was provoked and went to attack Bryan outside the ring. The two fought all around the ringside. Bryan grabbed McMahon at one point to dodge a Phenomenal Forearm. He delivered the Running Knee on a distracted AJ to stand tall and end the segment.

Mustafa Ali vs. Samoa Joe was the next matchup on Smackdown Live. Joe took control of the match with his raw power. He threw Ali on the hard ring apron and hit a spinning kick. But he missed a splash off the ropes. Ali hit the facebuster to counter. A trifecta of superkicks was followed by a jumping tornado DDT. But Joe tripped him off while he attempted the 054-splash and locked in the Coquina Clutch to get the submission win.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match was Smackdown main event for this week. Mysterio got caught when he attempted a second Hurricurana with a top rope powerbomb which allowed Andrade the first pinfall. Mysterio got the second pinfall by landing a jumping pile driver. He almost received the third pinfall with a 619, but Joe attacked him to disqualify the match. He bragged about winning 2019 Royal Rumble and that's when Randy Orton hit him with an RKO to close the show!