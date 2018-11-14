WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: November 13, 2018

AJ Styles opened this week's Smackdown Live to cut a promo on his match against Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman interrupted him and stated Daniel Bryan is way better than him. Bryan showed up moments later and had a heated confrontation with Styles. This further ignited a brawl between the pair. So, Shane McMahon announced that the duo will squre off later in the show with the WWE title on the line.

The opening contest of the show featured Jeff Hardy taking on Andrade Cien Almas, who was accompanied to the ring by Zelina Vega. Almas took early control by setting Hardy up in Tree of Woe and kicked him in the midsection. He also hit the double knees in the corner and went for the pin, but Hardy kicked out. Later, Hardy reversed a DDT into a Twist of Fate and followed it with a Swanton Bomb to pick up the win.

Next up, SD GM Paige informed The Miz was the captain for Survivor Series team as Daniel Bryan is out of Team Smackdown. Miz wanted Rey Mysterio out of the team, but he had to defeat Mysterio in a match to confirm the same. The Luchador countered a Skull Crushing Finale attempt with a 619 and rolled up The Miz for the victory. After the match, Randy Orton tried to hit an RKO on Mysterio, who escaped the scene and that made the Viper strike the A-Lister, who was left in the ring.

Meanwhile, Paige confirmed that Becky Lynch will not compete at Survivor Series after she suffered a broken face. So she requested Becky to hand pick someone as her replacement against Ronda Rousey. Becky chose Charlotte Flair for the task and the Queen accepted it. She promised to defeat Ronda Rousey in honor of Becky Lynch and Team Smackdown.

Later, a rivalry continued as The Bar and Big Show teamed up to take on The New Day. After a back and forth contest, Big Show took control by hitting chops on Xavier Woods. Kofi got the tag and landed an SOS, but Cesaro kicked out and tagged in Big Show. Sheamus then hit Big E with a Brogue kick outside the ring while Show hit the Knockout Punch on Kofi to pick up the win.

The main event of the show featured Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Bryan was in control until AJ hit his knees and locked in the Calf Crusher. Bryan got out of the ring and AJ accidentally hit the referee. Bryan hit a low blow on AJ to set up for the Running Knee. Bryan executed it to get the pinfall win and become the new WWE Champion. Bryan continued his attack on AJ even after the match was over to hint his heel turn.