WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: November 6, 2018

Paige came down to open Smackdown while Shane McMahon joined her soon. Shane announced that the world cup win belongs to the entire locker room of the blue brand. He also confirmed that Daniel Bryan is the team captain for his side at Survivor Series. Daniel Bryan showed up only to be interrupted by The Miz, who wanted to be the Team Captain himself as he carried Smackdown at the World Cup tournament. So, the commissioner made these two co-captains.

The co-captains chose Shane McMahon as the third team member for Team Blue. As for the rest of the two members, we had to wait for two qualifying matches.

Later, WWE Champion AJ Styles cut a promo on Brock Lesnar and how he will defeat the Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura also did the same for Seth Rollins in the taped promo.

The New Day vs. The Usos was the opening contest of Smackdown Live. It was to determine the Team Captain for the tag team competition at Survivor Series. Big E got his squad an early advantage after taking out Jimmy and hit a suicide Dive on Jey Uso. Kofi tried to gain on that with an Enziguiri, but Jimmy countered and hit a powerbomb on him. Jimmy, then followed it up with a frog splash for the win and the two teams embraced after the match was over.

Rey Mysterio had a match on Smackdown against Andrade Cien Almas for the fourth spot in Survivor Series. Rey took early control by hitting a Hurricurana. Almas countered with a big boot and sent his opponent into the barricade. Rey hit a boot to get back into the match. Almas hit the double-knees, but Rey countered it with a 619 to get the win. After the match, Randy Orton showed up and hit Rey Mysterio with an RKO.

Becky Lynch cut another promo on Ronda Rousey saying how the Raw women’s champion has been handed everything to her. After blasting Ronda with some trash-talks, she issued a challenge to the women’s locker room. Nikki Cross from NXT debuted on Smackdown and accepted Becky's cahllenge. Nikki was thrown into the barricade by Becky, but she came back with a Running Bulldog. The Champion countered and used the dis-arm-her lock on Nikki Cross to get the submission win.

Smackdown GM came out again to introduce the women’s division team for Survivor Series. She chose Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair as her picks for the team. But the last name did not come out and Mandy Rose’s music hit. She showed her unhappiness for not being named in the team and blasted every single woman standing inside the ring. Naomi attacked Mandy Rose to start a brawl. The rest of the superstars separated these two to stop the chaos.

Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy was the main event of Smackdown Live. It was also the final qualifier for Survivor Series men’s division team. Jeff was able to hit his pendant move, Swanton Bomb despite digesting huge slam from Joe. But Joe countered by pulling up his knees during the Swanton and locked in the Coquina Clutch for a submission win.

Daniel Bryan attacked Joe after the match. The Miz went to stop him, but he got hit too. Shane McMahon wanted to do the same, but Bryan gave a Judo Throw to him to end the show! So, Smackdown ended with the Blue team in total confusion.