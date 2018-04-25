WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: April 24, 2018

Check out the results from the show hosted by the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Smackdown Live opened with The Miz presenting The Miz TV. Daniel Bryan was supposed to be his guest on the show but he did not turn up. Instead, Big Cass joined The Miz to cut a furious promo saying Bryan is stealing his thunder. So, he promised to end Bryan's career for good, once again.

The IIconics appeared on Smackdown cutting another strong promo on how they helped end Charlotte's championship reign. Becky Lynch and Asuka appeared to compete in the scheduled tag team match. At the end of the contest, Billie Kay distracted Becky as Peyton sent her to ring post. Then, she rolled Becky up for the pinfall win.

Jimmy Uso was talking about strategy before his scheduled match against Rowan of Bludgeon Brothers. His wife Naomi interfered in the match on Smackdown to give the Usos the upper hand. Jey Uso neutralized Harper with a superkick. On the other hand, Jimmy rolled up Rowan to defeat the Bludgeons for the very first time.

A championship contract signing was scheduled on Smackdown between Charlotte and Carmella. The reigning champion came out first to cut a heel promo about how she dethroned the Queen from the throne. Charlotte came out next interrupting her. Without saying a word, she signed the contract and put Carmella's face into the table to put her down.

Shelton Benjamin was scheduled to compete in a match against Randy Orton. Orton and Hardy had yet another face-off before the match. In the middle of the match, Orton was attacked by Sunil Singh who appeared wearing a mask. He was neutralized by an RKO but caught in a Paydirt by Benjamin to suffer a loss.

In the main event of Smackdown, a huge tag team match took place with AJ Styles and Anderson taking on Gallows vs Aiden English and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. The latter one delivered yet another low blow to the WWE Champion to put him down. While going for the Kinshasa, Anderson interrupted and digested the shot, instead to digest the pinfall loss.