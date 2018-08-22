WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: August 21, 2018

The Miz and Maryse kicked off this week’s Smackdown Live by mourning over Daniel Bryan’s must-win match at Summerslam. He mocked the retirement of Bryan when the latter one came out to confront The Miz. To everyone's surprise Brie Bella also returned to the show and slapped the Miz. The couple then announced they will team up against The Miz and Maryse at the Hell in a Cell.

Next up, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton competed in the opening contest of Smackdown. The Enigma looked in control of the match as he connected with the Twist of Fate and set up for his signature top rope move. But Orton put his finger into the ear-piercing hole of Hardy to stop the high-flying star. An irate Hardy disqualified the match with a low blow and also hit a huge Swanton Bomb on Orton near the entrance.

Later, Naomi, who made her return to Smackdown Live competed against Peyton Royce in a match. She was on roll until Billie Kay distracted her. Kay had her face-first onto the mat courtesy of a drop-kick from Naomi. But this allowed Peyton to send her opponent into the ring post. A fisherman suplex to Naomi earned her a win over the former champion.

Next up, Becky Lynch had a promo segment on her actions at Summerslam. She blamed each and every member of the WWE Universe for it as they never supported her but rather cheered for Charlotte who ruined her moment. Charlotte had heard enough of this and appeared to start a brawl. The entire Smackdown women’s division came down to separate the pair in the end.

Later, Rusev and Lana got their Summerslam rematch on Smackdown against Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega tried to pin Lana by hitting a modified 619 and later converted it into a submission move. But Lana managed to stay alive in the match. Moments later, Almas tried to hit Rusev with a steel chair but Aiden barred him from doing so. Thereafter, Rusev locked in the Accolade on Almas forcing him to tap out.

Next up, AJ Styles gave an interview to Renee Young showing no remorse for his actions at Summerslam. During the promo, Samoa Joe came from behind and attacked the champion. He applied the Coquina Clutch on the champion to choke him out. Joe then called out Wendy Styles’ name to further mock Styles.

In the main event, the New Day challenged the Bludgeon Brothers for no-DQ match. Harper punished Kofi throughout the match by hitting him with a chair. He also put Kofi’s body through a ladder. But Kofi hit back with The Mallet lying by ringside. Later he put his body on the table allowing Xavier Woods to drop the elbow to get the win. The New Day, thus, became five-time tag champs to close the show.