WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 17, 2018

Jeff Hardy kicked off this week's Smackdown Live. He came out to a huge reception from the crowd and started talking about his defeat in United States Championship at Extreme Rules. He stated that the low blow from Nakamura was the only reason he dropped the title. While, he concluded that he is ready to take the title back from Nakamura, who opposed the idea in a backstage interview.

Next up, the WWE Champ AJ Styles made his way to the ring to have the opening contest on Smackdown Live. He took on Andrade Cien Almas in a first-time ever matchup. AJ went for a top rope suplex, but Almas tripped him off the top and gave a stomp to the champion. Almas attempted the La Sombra, but Styles countered with the Calf Crusher for the win.

Later in women's division action, Becky Lynch had a one-on-one match against Mandy Rose on Smackdown Live. Rose delivered a flying kick and pinned the Irish Lasskicker, but Becky kicked out. Becky countered with an Bexploder Suplex and locked in the armbar to submit Rose. After the match, Becky called out Carmella to issue a challenge for the women's title. Paige liked the idea and sanctioned a non-title match between them for next week.

Tye Dillinger was furious about last week's attack from Samoa Joe. He got a match against Samoa, but failed to seek redemption. A Coquina Clutch put him to sleep easily. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston had singles contest against Eric Young of SAnitY. Dain sent Woods into Kofi to create a distraction which allowed Young to give a neck-breaker on Kofi to get the win.

Next up, The Miz hosted a funeral for Kane on Miz TV. The Big Red Machine suffered an ankle injury at Extreme Rules PPV and was absent from Smackdown. Miz talked trash about both Kane and Daniel Bryan. The latter one came from behind and started attacking the Miz as much as he could despite the resistance from the pallbearers. While, the Miz cleverly chose to escape the scene.

In the main event of Smackdown Live we saw Jeff Hardy take on Shinsuke Nakamura. Hardy was in control early in the match after he delivered a Twist of Fate. He set his opponent up for the Swanton Bomb. He hit it effectively, but could not capitalize as Randy Orton dragged him out of the ring which resulted in a disqualification. Meanwhile, the Viper hit Hardy with a DDT outside the ring to close the show.