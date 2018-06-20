WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 19, 2018

Paige, the GM of Smackdown Live kicked things off for the show by adding the hype for the scheduled Gauntlet match which was set to feature Samoa Joe, Big E, Rusev, The Miz and Daniel Bryan. The winner of the match was promised a chance to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

Later on the show, Carmella came down to the ring to boast about her victory over Asuka at MITB. However, once Asuka's music hit, it cut things off for the Smackdown Women's champ. But it was not Asuka who came out to the tune, it was Ellsworth who came out in the disguise of the Empress of Tomorrow. He promised to be on Mella's side during her title run.

Once again Asuka's music hit the arena and this time the Empress of Tomorrow came out for real and hit Ellsworth with a kick, but fell victim to a Carmella superkick.

Next up, Becky Lynch was scheduled to face Billie Kay. Peyton and Kay came down to the ring first and started thrash talk about Becky. The Irish Lass-kicker came out and attacked Kay to start the match. Peyton tried to distract her, but she was neutralized with a high-fly from Becky. She locked in the dis-arm-her on Kay to get the win.

Later, SAnitY was scheduled to have a match against The Usos on Smackdown Live. The Usos showed up in the ring first and cut a promo on the new team which wanted to make a name for themselves. SAnitY heard enough of this and came out to lay an attack on the Usos. The match never took place as the Usos were put down before the match could start.

A couple of backstage interviews aired on Smackdown featuring Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura. Hardy revealed that Nakamura's knee-to-face still hurts him and he will take revenge soon. Nakamura also vowed to take on Hardy if they cross path again.

Meanwhile, The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Gallows-Anderson in another tag team match.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big E was the first match in the Gauntlet main event. Bryan eliminated E with a double kick into the ropes. Samoa Joe joined him next. The fight went outside as Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Bryan. Bryan got out of it and entered the ring whereas the referee counted Joe out.

The Bludgeons re-entered the ring and beat down Bryan. This allowed The Miz to deliver a skull-crushing finale and eliminate Bryan. Miz vs. Rusev was the last match in the Gauntlet action. Rusev won the bout by hitting a Machka Kick and followed it up with the Accolade. AJ Styles confronted Rusev thereafter to end this week's Smackdown.