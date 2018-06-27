WWE Smackdown Live results with videos highlights: June 26, 2018

This wwek's Smackdown kicked off with the Miz TV. The host introduced us to the guests of the show, the Bludgeon Brothers. The Miz continued to big up these two monsters for their beat down on Daniel Bryan, last week. However, they were soon interrupted as Bryan's music hit the arena and he came out to challenge the Bludgeons for a match. Harper accepted the challenge to set up the main event of the show.

Later, Rusev took on Xavier Woods in a singles contest on Smackdown Live. He was in control early by hitting a spinebuster on Woods. The New Day member tried to fire up with his quick moves, but ran into a Machka Kick after missing a top-rope jump. Rusev locked in the Accolade to pick up the win via submission.

Next up, Jeff Hardy met Eric Young of SAnitY on Smackdown. The Usos interfered during the contest to make it a six-man tag match. Hardy teamed up with the Usos against all three members of SAnitY. Jey gave a superkick to Wolfe as Jimmy put everyone down with a superfly. Hardy got the tag and hit Swanton Bomb to finish the match in style.

Later in Women's action, Becky Lynch competed against Sonya Deville on Smackdown. Mandy Rose was in Sonya's corner to distract Lynch and she shoved off Lynch who attempted a top-rope drop-kick. But Lynch overcame it quickly and tripped down Sonya and locked in the dis-arm-her. Sonya tapped out to give Becky a submission win.

James Ellsworth appeared on Smackdown issuing a challenge to Asuka. Paige arrived on the scene informing him that Asuka was not on the show. But she will be there next week. So Ellsworth will have a chance to meet her inside the ring during the next episode. Plus, Asuka will also get a rematch for the women’s championship against Carmella.

Daniel Bryan vs. Harper was the main event of Smackdown. As expected the two Bludgeons attacked Bryan at one point to disqualify the match. Kane came out of nowhere to make the save for Bryan. The crowd was surprised to see Kane as he hit a chokeslam on Harper.

The GM came out to welcome team Hell No yet again. She also announced that they will get an opportunity to challenge the Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules for their titles before the show went off the air.