WWE stars The Bella Twins become New York Times Best-Selling Authors

The book has captured the #7 spot on the Best-Sellers Combined Print & E-Book list, whereas it was placed #10 on the Best-Sellers Print Hardcover list.

Nikki Bella shared an emotional post on Instagram by thanking the WWE Universe and Bella Army members for making the book a success,

"I don't even have the words to describe how happy I am right now!!! New York Times Best Seller!!! #7 and #10 Goodness in the top 10!! On a list with such incredible people!! Thank you all SO much for your constant support, love, and loyalty! This couldn't have happened without all of you! Our Bella Army!!!

"And an incredible team that was on this! So many people to thank! I will definitely get to that! Going to go steal a kiss from my man! When we got the call @thebriebella immediately took this pic! We are just so so happy!!! Love you all!!," Nikki wrote.

"Incomparable" was released on last Tuesday, May 5 and it's available for purchase on Amazon.

Nikki Bella recently spoke with People Magazine to open up about her painful past, which has also been detailed in the book. She revealed two life-altering incidents that happened to her at a young age. She was raped at the age of 15 and then again at 16. Those horrifying incidents and the shame impacted her future relationships throughout as she had issues to have trust in men.

Nikki Bella can no longer wrestle due to neck concussions and having discovered two cysts in her brain. While her retirement was never officially announced, the all-women Evolution pay-per-view main event against Ronda Rousey can be considered to be her final match. “Incomparable” also sheds light on how WWE mismanaged her injuries which shortened her in-ring career.

Basically, Bella wanted to show the different treatments that men and women superstars used to get in the pro-wrestling world, back in the days. Her neck issues started in 2015 when the C6 and C7 vertebrae pushed against her spinal cord.

She started feeling the injury, backstage which was also shown in bygone episodes of Total Divas. Nikki Bella then asked for an MRI, but she was repeatedly told that she’d be fine and thus was forced to work with the injury.

“I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn’t show anything. They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we’re not going to find anything.’ I would have given anything for that to be true.”

The Total Bellas star then texted someone within the WWE asking: “Is it because I’m a woman that I don’t get the same treatment as the male Superstars?” After showing a ton of neck injury symptoms, WWE finally discovered that she needed surgery that was performed in January 2016.

But the damage has already been done as she was on the “cusp of being paralyzed” and was really frustrated because if she was a male Superstar, she'd be getting radically different treatment than just "sit at home and pray."

Coming from a non-wrestling background, both Brie and Nikki Bella went on to become Divas Champions with the latter one having the longest run with the belt. Earlier this year, WWE announced The Bella Twins for 2020 Hall of Fame inductees but the ceremony never took place due to Coronavirus pandemic. Both of them are also pregnant at the same time with a gap of just two weeks.