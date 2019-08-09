WWE Summerslam 2019 match card, preview & predictions

The main event of Summerslam 2019 will be contested for the Universal Championship where Brock Lesnar defends his title against Seth Rollins in a Wrestlemania rematch. We will also revisit a feud from a decade ago as WWE’s Viper looks forward to taking away the WWE title off Kofi Kingston when they collide in a singles contest.

Multiple other titles will hang in the balance on the show alongside two big matches where Hall of Famers will lace up their boots. Plus, Kevin Owens’ career will be on the line when he faces Shane McMahon at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In India, Sony Ten Network will broadcast the show live from 5.30 AM onwards with the kick-off at 3.30 AM. Several repeats are listed on Monday, August 12th at 6 PM, Wednesday, August 14th at 6 PM and next Sunday, August 18th at 2 PM on the same network. Check out the match card of Summerslam 2019 with projected outcomes,

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses

This has been a compact as well as a much-needed storyline from Smackdown that converted Kevin Owens to a babyface superstar in the most organic way. The audience is tired of seeing Shane McMahon consuming TV time on both Raw and Smackdown which should have belonged to the younger superstars.

Owens built up a protest on this issue speaking the truth that earned him huge cheers. Now he heads on to a must-win situation at Summerslam or else his career will be over. Surely, McMahon will bring hired goons like Elias or McIntyre to have the upper hand. But we don’t see him picking up the win as Owens is slated to become Stone Cold 2.0 from this point onwards. For that, a victory is mandatory for him.

Prediction: Owens will pick up the win in a match filled with shenanigans

The 'Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

After months of wait, The 'Fiend’ version of Bray Wyatt is making his in-ring debut. The scenario is quite similar like Summerslam, six years ago where Wyatt actually debuted with his family to steal a dominant win over the Demon Kane. We don’t see the outcome to be altered, this time as the Eater of the World is being considered as the next top heel superstar from Monday Night Raw. So, it will be a squash win in his favor.

Prediction: The masked 'Fiend’ will pick up a dominant win.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

It’s an unpredicted scenario for the WWE as they are bringing back the former WCW Champion after a disastrous match at Super ShowDown. Goldberg was criticized on the social media, insanely following his match against The Undertaker that was a botch-feast. Referring to that, the Toronto crowd may become hostile to him. But we still believe the legendary name can make a valiant comeback to erase the bitterness from his previous outing. It’s going to be short but compact bout at Summerslam where he’d put down the show-off in with veteran instincts.

Prediction: Goldberg will find a path to the victory-way.

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

Toronto crowd will give a thunderous ovation to the hometown girl Trish Stratus who is returning to singles competition after a decade in a dream match against Charlotte Flair. It will be a battle of supremacy between the two very bests of their respective generations that is a must-see for all ages. We have seen these kinds of scenarios in the WWE before this where Hall of Famers return to put over the current generation's super-athletes. The same should happen by the end of this match where Charlotte Flair is destined to have the biggest win of her career and go on boasting about beating the Greatest of All-time.

Prediction: Trish Stratus digests either a pinfall or submission loss to put over Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

This one is going to be the show-stealer of the night, undoubtedly unless the elbow infection of Ricochet prohibits him from going beyond the limit. AJ Styles is on top of his game, at this point reuniting with his brethren The Original Club who are functioning as the top-most heel of the WWE Raw roster. This guarantees him the win using the number-games. The 'One and Only' will stop at nothing to win back the US title earning praise from the crowd but the heel version of Styles has become unstoppable who should bulldoze everything in his path.

Prediction: AJ Styles retains his United States title after a show-stealing encounter

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Prediction-Not much ingredients have been injected into this lackluster feud on Smackdown which failed to glorify Bayley's title reign. There's no doubt about Ember Moon's incredible athletic caliber. But WWE has not used her in a right-way ever since entering the main roster. Now she has been pushed into a title match, suddenly which may not make much sense to many of the fans. Moon does not have the momentums either that could lead us to predict her win. So Bayley is a clear-cut winner at this point at Summerslam.

Prediction: Moon will give her very best but Bayley would pick up a clean pinfall win to retain

RAW Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Natalya has put over almost all of the former or current women's champions of the current decade. Now she is up to doing the same for The Man in front of her home country. Although it'll be a familiar environment for her in Canada, the crowd will be hostile towards her as 'Becky' chants must be heard all over the Scotiabank Arena. This makes the situation easy for the challenger who became a heel on short notice. Becky will retain the title here even if it's a Submission Match that gives a partial advantage to her opponent. After a series of back and forth going the Dis-arm-her will prevail against the Sharpshooter handing the champion another successful title defense.

Prediction: Becky Lynch continues her title run that began at Wrestlemania showing valiant efforts against veteran Natalya.

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

With an initial history between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, this Summerslam title bout already has enough fuel in it that could produce a solid match. WWE did not push the storyline much, intentionally since this feud will stretch even after the biggest event of the summer passes by. Kofi is likely to have another successful defense here but we guess that won't happen via clean pinfall or submission. The match should have a count-out or DQ end that will keep Orton in the title picture in weeks to follow. This will set up a rematch at the Clash of Champions PPV or even inside Hell in a Cell in October.

Prediction: Kofi should retain the WWE title in an unusual way that will help to continue the feud.

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Seth Rollins will not be 100 percent while appearing for the main event match of Summerslam. Brock Lesnar has been remorseless than ever before, for the past couple of weeks, decimating the challenger who will dare to show up even if he has cracked ribs. All the agonies that the challenger has been through would be worth only if he can regain the title. Speculations also suggest that the beast may not continue his title for long as WWE wants him to appear on Smackdown from October onwards. So we guess Rollins will leave Toronto living up to the Beast-Slayer moniker that will put him on top of the food chain of Monday Night Raw roster.

Prediction: Seth Rollins is set to slay the beast for a second time in 2019 unless WWE keeps a big swerve to end Summerslam.