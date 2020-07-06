WWE Summerslam 2020: Five matches that may be in the pipeline

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate hasn't been present on WWE TV since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, back in April. In the meantime, the All-Mighty has joined forces with MVP to get rebirth as the monstrous heel on the Raw roster, making chances high for a much-anticipated match to happen at SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley's only aim to sign a contract with WWE back in 2018 was to have a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar. With the latter one rumoured to return a couple of weeks before the August show, it's likely that The Dominator would be focused on him.

Since Lashley has already been built as a strong villain, SummerSlam seems to be the most perfect time and place to witness him go toe-to-toe with the biggest box office attraction in WWE.

4. Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

WWE always had the plan to have a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley on the main roster but the trigger is yet to be pulled.

It was the prime reason why they've been put on the same brand during the brand extension draft. They've teased the upcoming rivalry in recent times but it's still not confirmed whether WWE wants to make the one-on-one match happen.

With SummerSlam approaching, if the storyline doesn't fall apart, there's no better way to culminate the much-awaited Bayley vs. Banks feud. Both these two are the current Women's Tag Team Championships, and dropping these belts in the upcoming weeks would perfectly initiate a program between the two.

When they lose the tag belts, Bayley should still be carrying the SmackDown Women's Championship and thus Banks could challenge her for the singles title. Bayley's title reign has almost reached 300 days and it is time for Banks to get out of her shadow. There is no one better than The Boss to dethrone The Role Model from her reign and capture the blue strap.

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax – RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka became the 2020 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, which in turn converted her to be the WWE RAW Women's Championship. (The former champion Becky Lynch relinquished the title due to pregnancy)

Asuka has defeated Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair in singles matches to retain the RAW Women's Championship but she failed to do it with authority indicating unfinished business with both of them.

While Asuka made Charlotte tap out, it happened mainly due to the injured arm that put the challenger into a hiatus. The champion's win over Nia Jax wasn't convincing, at all as it involved the referee doing a fast count. So when Charlotte comes back from her kayfabe injury, we'll get a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Asuka will be facing Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules where she will most likely retain as this one is a one-off feud. After that, the three top-tier names from Raw Women's roster will collide in a No-DQ affair.

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Fiend – Universal Championship Match

After a losing effort to Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Money In The Bank, Bray Wyatt went into a hiatus. Thereafter he brought his Wyatt Family character back to set up a Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules against Strowman.

Everyone was expecting to see The Fiend, but WWE wants to save this character for a bigger event, that is SummerSlam.

Wyatt is expected to pick up the win against Strowman in the next cinematic match waiting at the most extreme night of the year that is a non-title bout. This in turn will allow The Fiend to finally resurface after WrestleMania and then challenging The Monster Among Men for the Universal Title.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match

The two biggest names on the current Monday Night RAW roster are the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. They can be dubbed as the prime babyface and heel, respectively on the red brand.

The Chosen One defeated Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank and Bobby Lashley at Backlash to continue his dominant reign as the WWE Champion. He's also the favorite to defeat Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules and then head on to SummerSlam to defend the most prestigious belt in sports entertainment.

On the other hand, Randy Orton has reincarnated the Legend Killer gimmick by defeating Edge and Christian, recently. He claimed that he doesn't need a WWE Title to prove himself as The Greatest Ever whereas McIntyre expressed his wish to face The Viper at this year's SummerSlam.

So the plans could be quite simple where McIntyre himself could just volunteer a title shot to Orton at SummerSlam to fight for the top spot on RAW. A semi-feud was already observed between these two on the road to Royal Rumble 2020 where they proved great chemistry. Now a proper storyline-oriented feud is needed to churn out the main event for the biggest party of the summer.