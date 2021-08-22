WWE SummerSlam 2021 results, recap and highlights

Also, a dream match went down between Edge and Seth Rollins alongside some more matches based on rivlaries, while the highlight of the night was marked by a couple of huge returns featuring former champions.

Check out the recap and results from WWE SummerSlam 2021 that took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Kick-off Pre Show Match

Big E vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin tried to run away with the Money in the Bank briefcase but E ended up hitting a Spear on him off the apron, sending him to the floor with the case in hand. Fans rallied for E as he scooped Corbin on his shoulder for the Big Ending for an easy win. E left the ring with his MITB briefcase after a short celebration.

Main Show

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

AJ and Orton were going back and forth inside the ring, being the legal competitors when Riddle sent Omos face-first into the ring post. AJ planted Riddle with a big moonsault from the apron on the floor. Orton dodged the Phenomenal Forearm attempt and AJ rolled through. Orton nailed AJ with a sudden RKO for the pin to capture the tag team golds.

Eva Marie (with Doudrop) vs. Alexa Bliss

Instead of focusing on the match, Eva took Lilly doll in her hand, raised her into the air, and then slapped her around. A furious Bliss then dominated her with some quick moves as Eva begged for help from Doudrop, standing at ringside.

Bliss missed a Twisted Bliss off the top rope but Eva couldn’t get the three-count. Bliss was quickly up on her feet as she dropped Eva with a DDT in the middle of the ring for the win. After the match, Doudrop walked away from Eva indicating the end of their alliance.

WWE United States Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

Sheamus was close for a submission win by applying the heel hook but Priest sat up and took off Sheamus’ face shield to break the hold. Priest unloaded some shots on the Celtic Warrior before sending him face-first into the top turnbuckle. A heel kick later, Priest connected with the Broken Arrow submission for the win marking the second title change of Summerslam 2021.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Mysterios vs. The Usos (c)

Dominik was sent to the floor by Jey while Rey dropped Jimmy into the position for a 619 and he eventually hit it for a big pop. Rey kicked Jey from the apron and went for the top-rope splash but Jimmy got his knees up.

Jimmy superkick-ed Rey and tagged in Jey. The Usos then hit double superkicks to Rey at once. Jey hit the top rope and flew off with the Frogsplash on Rey for the pin to retain.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

The match never happened as the ring announcer Greg Hamilton announced that Sasha Banks was unable to compete, so Belair will defend her title against the most beautiful woman in all of WWE, Carmella. Carmella came out as Belair looked on confused.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

As soon as the match bell for Belair vs. Carmella rang, Becky Lynch’s music hit the arena as Summerslam audience went wild. Becky returned and took out Carmella from the ring.

She proceeded to challenge Belair in an impromptu title match, right away. Intending to do a handshake, Lynch decked Belair into the jaw and then planted her with a pump-handle slam to win the Smackdown Women’s Title.

WWE Raw announcer Mike Rome introduced Olympic gold medal wrestlers Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock as they came down the entrance and walked to the ring for a Parade of Olympians as fans cheer them on.

Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew picked up a dominant win by planting Jinder with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt followed by a Futureshock DDT and Claymore Kick. Veer and Shanky came out, intending to attack McIntyre but McIntyre quickly grabbed his sword to send them away.

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

Flair had the Figure-Eight applied on Ripley but Nikki flew off the top rope to break the hold but she had a bad landing. Nikki countered a Riptide attempt from Ripley with a DDT.

Nikki headed to the top rope for a crossbody attempt but Flair moved out of the way. Flair was right back with the Figure-Eight on Nikki who was forced to tap out for the finish. Flair became a twelve-time champion via her win at SummerSlam 2021.

Seth Rollins vs. Edge

Flames rose during Edge’s entrance as the Hall of Famer came underneath the ring like The Brood once did, in a special entrance. In the match, Rollins was close to hitting the Stomp on Edge but he missed and got sent into the ring post. Edge then delivered a massive spear off the apron all the way into the floor.

A second spear followed but Rollins kicked out. Rollins then countered with a Superkick and went for the Stomp but Edge caught him with the Crossface Sleeper for the submission win.

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Goldberg was able to hit a mammoth spear on Lashley at ringside but the champion was back on his feet. He scooped Goldberg to run him into the ring post, in a spot where the challenger was hurt.

Lashley then sent Goldberg head-first into the ring post, again. Goldberg was unable to recover as the referee called for the match bell. Lashley retained via referee stoppage and then brought a steel chair to hurt Goldberg on his legs.

Gage Goldberg appeared to make the save but Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on him. Lashley then left the ring and shared staredown with Goldberg to end the segment.

WWE Universal Title Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Reigns nailed Cena with a Drive-By on the apron and then ran at ringside for a Spear but Cena caught him with an Attitude Adjustment through the announce table. Cena brought Reigns back into the ring but Reigns kicked out.

The finishing sequence of the match witnessed Reigns downing Cena with a Superman Punch. He nailed a spear on the challenger to pick up a clean pin-fall win.

Following the title retention, Roman Reigns was posing with the title when the music hit, and Brock Lesnar came out to a loud pop from the audience. He made a much-anticipated return to the WWE and then shared a staredown with the WWE’s Tribal Chief as Summerslam 2021 went off the air.