WWE Summerslam to be one of the longest PPV of 2018

This is one of the four shows that fall under the category of big-four PPV events. So there is no doubt that WWE will go to any extent to entertain the fans. The mantra of the company to keep everyone entertained faces a new challenge as fans all around the globe await this special weekend.

Meanwhile, there is talk that this year's Summerslam will be one of the longest PPV shows in WWE history. According to Ringsidenews.com, the show is set to run for almost seven hours and is expected to match Wrestlemania in duration. WWE Champion AJ Styles also mentioned the same on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago.

Summerslam main show has a special start time of 7 PM ET. It is expected to run for four years as per the schedule of WWE Network. But cable companies are being advised that the program could run until midnight. With its own digital platform to broadcast, WWE can definitely extend the timing. Most of the big PPV events have experienced the same in the last couple of years.

This expansion seems almost unavoidable since Summerslam will be a pre-show scheduled from 5 PM ET that will go on for two hours. Also, there might be a half an hour post-show program to analyze things from the PPV event. That might take the program beyond midnight giving the fans a lengthy experience.

The last three of the big four PPVs also experienced the same extension. Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series went overtime which gives Summerslam all the right to go as long as possible. We hope the crowd in Brooklyn New York will not feel exhausted due to the depth of the provided match card.

There are eight championship matches in combined on the stacked match card. Here is the updated version,

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE championship)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw women’s championship)

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown women’s championship)

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (Smackdown tag team championship)

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (U.S. championship)

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (SmackDown tag team championship)

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight championship)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank contract match)