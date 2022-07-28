WWE SummerSlam: Top 5 matches that made history at the biggest party of the summer

1. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 2002

It was year 2002 and Shawn Michaels made his comeback to the WWE ring after missing four years due to major back surgery. On his return the first conflict Shawn experienced was with his close friend Triple H.

Shawn looked incredible in this fight and, despite being away for four years, he didn't miss a beat. Due to this, Triple H rose to prominence and established himself as one of the top WWE Superstar.

Shawn triumphed in the contest that night, but Triple H prevailed in the war because of his sledgehammer blow to Michaels' back following the contest. The two-year enmity between these legends began with this.

This match is undoubtedly one of the best SummerSlam matches of all time!

2. Brock Lesnar vs The Rock – SummerSlam 2002

This match is recalled as the 'Night Brock Lesnar Sent the Rock Packing to Hollywood'. At the time, it was a big deal for WWE to get Brock Lesnar to face The Rock for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002.

A title fight against a legend in the main event of the second-largest show of the year is something that very few rookies have ever experienced just four months after making his debut. Lesnar was the ideal star to invest in with such a chance, according to WWE.

After interference from Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman, The Great One lost his title to Brock Lesnar. The Rock was no longer the youngest WWE Champion ever after this defeat. Brock Lesnar established himself as The Beast of WWE and he is still the youngest WWE Champion in the history of WWE.

3. John Cena vs Randy Orton – SummerSlam 2007

The legendary feud between Randy Orton and John Cena started with this fight that lasted till 2013. The Legend Killer attempted to dethrone Cena at SummerSlam 2007 so that he could win his first WWE Championship. Even the fans supported Orton to win during this time.

Although Orton and Cena had great chemistry together, there were times when they brought out the worst in one another.

This showdown at SummerSlam 2007 will always be remembered as one of the greatest ones, and despite a few close calls, John Cena managed to retain the WWE Championship by hitting his signature FU.

4. Edge vs Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2021

Edge defeated Seth Rollins at the 2021 SummerSlam in one of the most tensed contests ever fought at SummerSlam.

Even though Edge and Rollins have been at odds for a while, their heated feud began shortly after Rollins believed that Edge stripped him off the opportunity to run for the Universal Championship.

Edge applied a crossface submission in the center of the ring but Rollins was successful in breaking the hold. The Hall of Famer repeatedly banged Seth's head on the mat and then applied a modified sleeper to secure the victory.

Edge triumphed at the summer's premier competition, hinting he might have re-entered the race for the Universal championship.

5. The Undertaker vs JBL – SummerSlam 2004

As he defended the WWE Championship against The Undertaker, newly crowned Champion John Bradshaw Layfield had a difficult task ahead of him.

It was the Undertaker's first attempt at the WWE Title since his legendary comeback at WrestleMania 20 as the fabled "Deadman" persona.

Despite being knocked out during the championship match, the referee was able to stand up in time to rule Undertaker out for hitting JBL in the head with the WWE Championship title belt.

Post-match, The Undertaker rightly took his revenge as The Deadman choke slammed JBL through the limo!