WWE Super Showdown 2020: Results, Recap and Highlights

Goldberg was the headliner of the show challenging for the Universal Championship. Plus, Brock Lesnar was also in action while Roman Reigns delivered a steel cage match. Also on the show, a historic women’s title match was on the card along side the tag team championship matches.

Check out how the show panned out:

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy: AJ Styles, R-Truth, The Undertaker, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

R-Truth dominated the early part by eliminating Bobby Lashley and Andrade whereas Rowan disqualified himself by sending Truth into the steps. Then AJ Styles came out and submitted Truth with the Calf Crusher. The last man scheduled was Rey Mysterio who never came out as The OCs attacked him backstage. The Undertaker showed up as Rey's proxy and hit Styles with a Chokeslam to get the pinfall victory and win the Tuwaiq Trophy.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

Big E managed to kick out of Miz's finishing move, the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz then delivered some YES kicks followed by two Running Knees to the corner. He missed the third one allowing E to tag-in Kofi. But Morrison hit Kofi in the back with a steel chair when the referee was not watching. Miz rolled up Kofi for the win and become new SmackDown tag team champions.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

The two Mexicans delivered an entertaining matchup where Garza had initial control hitting kicks and throwing the pant as a distraction. Carrillo fought back with a Superkick followed by a Destroyer. But Garza blocked a top rope Moonsault attempt and rolled up his cousin to get the victory.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

Dawkins hit a big Spear to start the match and tagged in Ford as the duo pounced on Murphy. Rollins was tagged somehow who came up with offenses like Falcon Arrow and a Buckle Bomb to bring back momentums. The challengers came back hitting double DDTs on the champions. Murphy stroke with a Big Knee on Dawkins and distracted the referee. Rollins hit a Stomp sending Dawkins face-first into the apron allowing Murphy to secure the pinfall win and retain the tag titles.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

The fresh contest at Super ShowDown was dominated by Dolph Ziggler. He delivered a Neckbreaker and planted the hometown hero with a Zig-Zag for a close two-count. Monsoor countered with an inverted Sliced Bread into a big DDT for a big pop from the audience. He climbed the top rope and connected with the Moonsault to get the expected win.

WWE Title Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Ricochet went for an early Dropkick only to get caught by Lesnar who executed a German Suplex. Two more Suplexes followed before Lesnar finished this Super ShowDown contest within minutes by hitting an F5.

Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

Reigns' early momentums in the match were stopped by Corbin who hit the Deep Six followed by a Chokeslam. Corbin tried to escape the cage by climbing on it but Reigns blocked his path, somehow. He dragged down Corbin to the mat and hit a Superman Punch getting him trapped on top between the cage and the ropes. Reigns covered his fist with a steel chain and hit another Superman Punch to secure the win.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

The early quick moves by Naomi came to a halt as Bayley caught her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex, out of nowhere. Naomi kicked out of that to get into a big boot from the champ. Naomi then went for the split-legged moonsault but Bayley moved out of the way. Bayley them sent Naomi face-first into a knee and the mat to pick up the win.

WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Super ShowDown main event began with Goldberg planting down The Fiend with a Spear who was right back on his feet to apply the Mandible Claw. Goldberg got rid of the submission maneuver and hit three consecutive Spears on The Fiend who tried to lock in Mandible Claw again. The Myth overcame it hitting a Headbutt on the champion and delivering a Jackhammer to gain the pinfall win. Goldberg celebrated with his second Universal Championship belt to close out Super ShowDown.

G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020