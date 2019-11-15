English
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair celebrates Children's Day in India

By
Charlotte Flair celebrates Childrens Day with the children from Special Olympics Bharat this morning, as part of her India tour
Charlotte Flair celebrates Children's Day with the children from Special Olympics Bharat this morning, as part of her India tour

Bengaluru, November 15: WWE Superstar and ten-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair celebrates Children's Day with the kids from Special Olympics Bharat on Thursday (November 14) in Mumbai.

On the first day of her visit to India, Charlotte Flair was given the warmest reception by the Special Olympics Bharat Athletes in Mumbai.

The multi-time women's champion kick started her 3-day visit to India by a special celebration with the young and exceedingly talented group on the occasion of Children's Day.

Charlotte Flair is given the traditional Indian welcome
Charlotte Flair is given the traditional Indian welcome

Charlotte received a traditional Indian welcome and proceeded to celebrate the special day by spending quality time with the Special Olympics Bharat athletes, filled with love, laughter and fun.

It was a morning brimming with bright smiles as Charlotte shared her love and magic with the kids, interacting with each of them individually. She also gave them a signed goody to remember her by and cut a cake with them.

"For me, the most important thing about being a part of WWE is putting smiles on the kids' faces.", said Charlotte.

The Superstar will be seen engaging with a Bollywood celebrity during her time in the city. She will also be heading to Bangalore to meet eager fans at Comic Con. Stay tuned!

Source: Press Release

Read more about: charlotte flair wwe wwe raw mumbai
Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
