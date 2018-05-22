WWE superstar Charlotte Flair to miss in-ring competition due to surgery

It is not something new to hear WWE female superstars undergoing plastic surgery to enhance their beauty. Most of the gorgeous beauties of the present and past WWE locker room have gone under the knife to be more appealing to the audience. Among the current lot, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Billie Kay, Paige and others have undergone some enhancement surgery or the other to look their glamourous best.

Another big name in the list is Charlotte Flair, the former WWE Smackdown Divas' Champion who previously had undergone a breast augmentation surgery. But a surgery may not always turn out to be a successful one. Performing on the ring on a regular basis makes these superstar's bodies prone to injuries and it's the case with Charlotte Flair too as she has to undergo another surgery in the near future.

PWInsider.com has confirmed that The Queen is all set to go under the knife once again to fix the problems around her body. The website says that Charlotte probably lost the women's championship crown due to this and will not get back into the title picture for a while. The report in the website says that the surgery is scheduled in June now that WWE’s UK tour has concluded.

Now, it is to be noted that Charlotte Flair is already scheduled to feature in the Money in the Bank PPV event. In a recent episode of Smackdown Live, she defeated Peyton Royce to compete in this opportunistic matchup. So, she is likely to stick into the storyline until June 17th.

We are so excited to announce that @WWE Superstar @CarmellaWWE will be joining us at #acecomiccon Seattle! VIP packages, photo ops, and autographs are on sale now! https://t.co/RdoKyAG785 pic.twitter.com/5CLaSUiL10 — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) May 9, 2018

As per an update from stillrealtous.com, Charlotte has been removed from an appearance just after that. "Reader Chris Ruggles noted that earlier today ACE Comic Con announced that Charlotte was pulled from her scheduled appearance in Seattle on June 22nd, and she’s been replaced by Carmella."

It means that there should be a storyline angle reserved for Charlotte Flair during that time. By virtue of this, she will be sidelined from in-ring competition until she gets medically fit to compete again. We will know more about her upcoming hiatus as we move forward to Money in the Bank PPV.

image caption: Charlotte Flair (image courtesy Youtube)