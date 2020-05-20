It is, not was!! - WWE superstar Jinder Mahal corrects Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

On Tuesday (May 19), had WWE fans world over watching the tongue in cheek banter between mega movie star and WWE fan Ranveer Singh and India's very own WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal.

It all started off with Ranveer Singh's impromptu throwback post on Instagram. Ranveer revealed a childhood picture of him wearing a WWE title belt and imitating former WWE Champion and legend Hulk Hogan. The actor shared this childhood picture of himself posing alongside a poster of Hulk in his room.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer's caption said, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan."

The picture displays a shirtless and young Ranveer Singh wearing a replica of the WWE Championship belt to mimic Hulk's Championship belt and screaming with great amounts of thrill and passion, just like Hogan would exhibit in the ring.

Ranveer's Instagram post saw great traction from other big names within the industry. From celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma S Qureshi, Sikander Kher and Esha Deol, everyone joined in on the banter, commenting on Ranveer's picture and admiring his childhood love for WWE and Hulk Hogan.

This social media frenzy struck a personal chord with none other than the WWE Superstar from India, Jinder Mahal who corrected the Bollywood star by leaving a comment on the actor's picture.

The WWE Champion rectified Ranveer's words "WWF was Life" and wrote, "You're wrong Ranveer, @WWE IS Life."

Jinder Mahal is one of the first Indian origin wrestlers to carve a distinct place for India on the global map of WWE by winning a WWE Championship. At Backlash 2017, Jinder Mahal reigned supreme against 13-time WWE Champion Randy Orton to win his first ever WWE Championship. The superstar is currently signed under WWE's RAW brand.

Ranveer has landed himself in a soup on more than one occasion when it comes to WWE over the past year. The actor was previously called out by WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman who sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for using a rendition of his copyright catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

With a second similar incident of a WWE Superstar setting the record straight with Ranveer Singh on social media, will the actor give a fitting response? We will have to wait and watch to see what happens!

Source: WWE Release