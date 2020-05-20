English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It is, not was!! - WWE superstar Jinder Mahal corrects Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

By
Jinder Mahal corrects Bollywood star Ranveer Singh
Jinder Mahal corrects Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru, May 20: WWE superstar Jinder Mahal corrects Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on social media.

On Tuesday (May 19), had WWE fans world over watching the tongue in cheek banter between mega movie star and WWE fan Ranveer Singh and India's very own WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal.

It all started off with Ranveer Singh's impromptu throwback post on Instagram. Ranveer revealed a childhood picture of him wearing a WWE title belt and imitating former WWE Champion and legend Hulk Hogan. The actor shared this childhood picture of himself posing alongside a poster of Hulk in his room.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer's caption said, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan."

View this post on Instagram

“Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” 🤣 #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life 🤼‍♂️ had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The picture displays a shirtless and young Ranveer Singh wearing a replica of the WWE Championship belt to mimic Hulk's Championship belt and screaming with great amounts of thrill and passion, just like Hogan would exhibit in the ring.

Ranveer's Instagram post saw great traction from other big names within the industry. From celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma S Qureshi, Sikander Kher and Esha Deol, everyone joined in on the banter, commenting on Ranveer's picture and admiring his childhood love for WWE and Hulk Hogan.

This social media frenzy struck a personal chord with none other than the WWE Superstar from India, Jinder Mahal who corrected the Bollywood star by leaving a comment on the actor's picture.

The WWE Champion rectified Ranveer's words "WWF was Life" and wrote, "You're wrong Ranveer, @WWE IS Life."

Jinders response
Jinder's response

Jinder Mahal is one of the first Indian origin wrestlers to carve a distinct place for India on the global map of WWE by winning a WWE Championship. At Backlash 2017, Jinder Mahal reigned supreme against 13-time WWE Champion Randy Orton to win his first ever WWE Championship. The superstar is currently signed under WWE's RAW brand.

Ranveer has landed himself in a soup on more than one occasion when it comes to WWE over the past year. The actor was previously called out by WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman who sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for using a rendition of his copyright catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

With a second similar incident of a WWE Superstar setting the record straight with Ranveer Singh on social media, will the actor give a fitting response? We will have to wait and watch to see what happens!

Source: WWE Release

More JINDER MAHAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue