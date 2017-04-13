WWE Superstar Kane to run for the Mayor of Tennessee post

The speculations came out to be true after the Big Red Monster officially filed his candidacy for the Mayor of the Knox County in Tennessee.

Around last February, he submitted paperwork to name a treasurer starting the speculation for the same.

WWE.com also addressed the same posting the following update and wishing Kane the very best for his future: “A very unexpected challenger has entered the mayoral race in Knox County, Tenn.

"Former WWE Champion Kane has officially announced that he is running for mayor of Knox County, Tenn.

"Speculation began after Kane filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission, appointing a political treasurer. Now it's official."

"This is a great place to work, live and raise a family," Kane said during a rally. “I want to do my part to make sure it remains a great place and that our future is as bright as ever."

"I'm officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor." -- Glenn Jacobs says. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/M86W3ASgcO — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017

The date for Knoxville County's Primary Election is on August 29th, 2017. So, we can't expect to see the Demon back into action at least until then as he will be busy doing campaigns for the post of Mayor.

Kane recently appeared in the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Dubai to attend an interview with Gulf News.

He was asked about his possible return date to the company for one last time. In reply, he kept on teasing about it rather than confirming it.

Here's what he stated: "That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn't want to ruin any surprises if I did know."

Kane debuted in WWE as the Undertaker's brother in the year 1997 during the bad blood PPV. Ever since then, he's been a loyal employee to the company and did everything they asked him to do.

We hope that he will be given a proper send-off before hanging up his wrestling boots, permanently.

OneIndia News