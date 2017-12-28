WWE superstar Paige injured in Raw live event

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The injury bug has started to make its presence felt on the WWE roster. Previously, names like Dean Ambrose and Noam Dar have been taken out of the scene owing to devastating concussions that needed to be fixed with surgeries.

Now, one of the most popular superstars from the female locker room was added to the list, last night with a fatal accident happened during a live event.

At this point, WWE is having a tour with both the Raw and Smackdown roster. It is being named as the Holiday Tour where the superstars are entertaining the fans around the USA on a regular basis.

They barely could have spent Christmas with their families since WWE Raw was hosted live on December 25th. It looks like the anti-Diva of the WWE could not cope up with rigorous WWE schedule and injured herself.

Last night, WWE hosted a live event at Long Island, Uniondale, New York. A six-woman tag team match took place where Paige teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take the team of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James. Paige took a hard bump inside the ring to get hurt in this rematch from WWE Raw.

Paige injured during match at #WWEUniondale. Scary moment as stretcher brought out. This was a shoot, not a part of the show. #WWELI #WWE pic.twitter.com/6LRYqoiOfE — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 28, 2017



Numerous pictures and videos were circulated on the internet by the fans who claimed it was indeed a scary scene when this incident occurred. The referee checked on the former Divas' Champion and stopped the match immediately. He signalled a stretcher to be taken out so that the injured superstar can be taken to the locker room.

Paige legitimately injured after a kick to the face from Sasha Banks. Match was called off early. Ended up walking off under her own power but scary stuff. @WrestlingSheet @ryansatin #WWEUniondale pic.twitter.com/TVRMmiRSBi — Ryan Martorano (@ryan_martorano) December 28, 2017

It was a pin-drop silence situation at the venue considering that Paige is one of the most popular superstars around the world who just returned after overcoming a fatal neck injury. So, this concussion has come at the worst point which could ruin her career as well as her partners from the Absolution.







The positive thing is that Paige was able to walk back on her own and did not need to use the stretcher. The bump taken was caused after digesting a kick from Sasha Banks who was stunned by the intensity of the situation, as well.

Hopefully, the young superstar would not have to stay out of action for a long time and recover as early as possible.