WWE superstar The Miz wants to fight Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

After a long wait, the WWE fans might get to witness Daniel Bryan 'punching the face’ of The Miz at the biggest party of the summer. This match has all the ingredients required to headline the event on August 19th in Brooklyn, New York. But even before that, the self-proclaimed Hollywood A-Lister might just have another match with the richest person in the world.

Apparently, the eight-time Intercontinental Champion is not happy with Jeff Bezos and wants to fight him inside the squared circle. He did state the reason behind the challenge to the Amazon founder and CEO and it’s quite hilarious. The reason is his gorgeous wife of The Miz, Maryse Mizanin!

Before you start thinking otherwise, we want to let you know that Maryse is fond of Amazon Prime products. She is very addicted to it as most of her online shopping is done from this site. Hundreds of those packing boxes are left in the recycle bin of their house after the products are delivered.

This has really annoyed The Miz. Additionally, his wife also admitted that the service was far better than to ask Miz to take her out for shopping. She literally can’t live without the Amazon Prime services. This led to gettingthe former WWE Champion furious and challenge the CEO of the company to match.

Here are his comments from an interview with Cheddar, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"I wanna fight Bezos. Because my wife buys so many boxes from Amazon each and every day and my recycling bin is out the roof. I have like three recycling bins all full of Amazon boxes because this one loves Amazon Prime and buys everything on Amazon Prime."

WWE just loves these kinds of mainstream angles to culminate on their TV. But there’s no way that the fight is going down. This can be just a publicity stunt for the best villainous person present in the WWE to promote The Miz and Mrs. show. The upcoming reality series will premiere on the USA Network from July 24th onwards just after Smackdown goes off the air.