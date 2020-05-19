WWE Superstars Salary in USD & INR: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2020

Braun Strowman - USD 1.9 Million (INR 14.4 Crore)

Braun Strowman's journey as a top superstar has only begun as he won his first world title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. He reportedly signed a lucrative WWE deal for four years worth $1.2 million, per year. But as you can see his yearly income has crossed that limit which means he earned a big amount for merchandise sales and performance fees, too. Kicking off his journey in the main event spot, Strowman may improve this ranking, next year.

Stephanie McMahon - USD 2 Million (INR 15 Crore)

It should be duly noted that Stephanie McMahon hasn't wrestled in the WWE since 2018 where she teamed up with her husband Triple H against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey. Yet WWE values her as a star performer on TV who plays the role of a self-obsessed, obnoxious boss. Based on this and also being a key part of WWE's management team as the Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie bagged overall $2 million within which $716,133 was for appearing on WWE television, and $707,534 was part of her contract.

Shane McMahon - USD 2.1 Million (INR 16 Crore)

Returning to WWE has become fruitful for Shane McMahon as he continues to be one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars. Based on his performance as an executive within the company and also as an in-ring performer, Shane proved himself to be a marquee attraction, especially in pay-per-view events. Thus, he secured the 8th spot in the list earning a mouth-watering $2.1 Million amount that includes performance fees and royalties.

Bill Goldberg - USD 3 Million (INR 22.8 Crore)

While most of the WWE fans want Goldberg to hang up his boots for good, WWE continues to bring him back on bigger occasions. In 2019, The Myth performed in only two matches that earned him the above-mentioned figure. Goldberg received $2 million for that disastrous match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown whereas the rest $1 million was drawn for the SummerSlam match against Dolph Ziggler. He barely stood in the ring for 15 minutes, combined in these two matches and WWE yet paid him this much which indicates that the former WCW franchise player is still one of the biggest draws in the pro-wrestling business.

Becky Lynch - USD 3.1 Million (INR 23.6 Crore)

The Man should be proud of herself as she is the only active female performer from the roster who made it to the top ten highest-paid wrestlers' list. Starting from April 2019 WrestleMania 35 main event, she spent the whole year as the Raw Women's Champion who defeated each of the opponents handed to her. Being one of the biggest attractions of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was able to draw $3 million as a performer alongside royalty paychecks, which is the highest by any active female WWE wrestler. For now, her success story will be in a halt as she is all set to enjoy motherhood with boyfriend Seth Rollins, later this year.

Triple H - USD 3.3 Million (INR 25 Crore)

The Cerebral Assassin of WWE has become a part-time superstar in the WWE who is only forced not to retire due to the company still depending a lot on the veteran superstars. Serving as an executive in the WWE, Triple H drew $3.3 Million in 2019 ($2 million pay as performer & royalties, a salary of $706,019 as an executive and stock worth $502,146). The Game competed only in two matches, last year (Against Batista at WrestleMania 35, and the other against another Evolution member Randy Orton, at Super ShowDown) or else he could have climbed up to this chart.

Seth Rollins - USD 4 Million (INR 30 Crore)

The Architect is one of those names from the Modern Era who has been carrying the WWE product for the past several years. Going by the fact, his services have been seamless towards the company which transitioned him into Monday Night Rollins spot. This gradually upped him in the highest-paid WWE wrestlers' list who boast of drawing $4 million, per year. Bonus paychecks, as well as huge royalty revenues, are included in this figure as he is one of the top stars, today.

Randy Orton - USD 4.1 Million (INR 31 Crore)

The Apex Predator of the WWE resides in the third position in the highest-paid WWE Superstars' list, being one of the old guards of the WWE. Starting in the Ruthless Aggression Era, he is the only superstar who still performs on a regular basis. The 13-time world champion thus gets handed $4.1 Million with Forbes prediction that he could be "earning as much as $6 million in 2020 and beyond". If you look at the extension of the Edge vs Randy Orton program, it certainly indicates the fact. It should be noted that Orton renewed his WWE deal, last year which will be intact until 2024.

Roman Reigns - USD 5 Million (INR 38 Crore)

Thanks to uncountable main event matches, top merchandise selling royalty revenues and most importantly being the franchise figure of the WWE brand, Roman Reigns has to be in this spot where he draws whopping $5 Million. Even after a hiatus due to his battle with Leukemia, he remained unmoved from this position. The ongoing time-off owing to the coronavirus pandemic has created an unstable situation for him but it's evidence that WWE has already chosen him for the prime babyface player's spot for multiple years to follow.

Brock Lesnar - USD 10 Million (INR 76 Crore)

Like old wine, the demand of Brock Lesnar in the world of sports-entertainment gets on increasing. He is the undoubted biggest box office attraction on behalf of the biggest pro-wrestling banner and the top spot couldn't belong to anybody else. He draws the most lucrative paycheck that WWE has to offer amounting to $10 Million. Apart from the base salary, Lesnar receives additional paychecks for each of his pay-per-view wins and merchandise royalty. WWE has reportedly signed him in a new contract in 2018 with a forthcoming negotiation due in the summer.