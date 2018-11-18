WWE Survivor Series 2018 preview, match card, start time, TV schedule

10-on-10 Tag Team Elimination Match: Raw vs. Smackdown

This match will be part of the Survivor Series Kickoff show and it features ten top tag teams from the current roster.

The USOs will lead Team Blue after they secured the captaincy in a high-stakes showdown against The New Day, who were later added into the team as the first picks of the USOs. Earlier this week, Jimmy & Jey selected SAnitY, The Colons and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson as the other three tag teams of their squad.

In Team Red, the duo of Bobby Roode & Chad Gable emerged victorious in Tag Team Battle Royal to earn the captaincy and they later selected the Lucha House Party, The Ascension, The Revival and The B-Team to join them to beat team Blue.

So, we are in for a powerpacked opener which could go either way as all the teams need a good run to get a shot at the respective champions of Raw and Smackdown.

Tag Team Match: Raw Tag Team Champions vs Smackdown Tag Team Champions

This contest is a champion vs champion matchup in which two powerhouse teams of the WWE will go head to head in deciding the best. AOP (Authors of Pain) who were crowned the Raw tag team champions will take on five-time tag team champions and current Smackdown tag team champs The Bar.

With Drake Maverick at the helm, Akam & Rezar are hardly directionless in their attack, but Cesaro & Sheamus have some backing of their own in the form of the Big Show, who might prove to be the difference in the matchup. This fight has all the writings of a Big Show knock out punch ending the contest.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Buddy Murphy defied all the odds when he captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Cedric Alexander at Super Show-Down in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Now, the Aussie will put the title on the line against Mustafa Ali, who defeated Tony Nese to earn the opportunity to challenge for the title.

The WWE Universe is certainly in for a treat, as Ali and Murphy have battled each other before, including when they met in a wild No Disqualification Match. So, there is every chance the title could change hands.

Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

To commence the battle, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin wasted little time putting a plan in motion for the explosive brand vs brand showdown. He named himself as Team Raw's Captain, taking a managerial role in the contest rather than actually competing.

He later selected Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler as the first two members of his team. Then, in surprise move, Corbin named Braun Strowman as the third member.

Meanwhile, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon returned to show last week and added Finn Bálor to the team after his impressive victory over Dolph Ziggler. Later that night, Bobby Lashley became the final member of Team Raw when he scored a controversial victory over Elias.

As for Team Blue, they have lined up an impressive combination of their own. First, Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Paige originally decided to make Daniel Bryan and The Miz the Co-Captains of Team Blue. But, after events in the past edition of Smackdown, the Miz was named as a sole captain.

The team was built by the addition of Shane McMahon and Rey Mysterio, who earned his spot after his victory over Andrade "Cien" Almas. Later, Samoa Joe was added to the squad after he defeated Jeff Hardy.

After Bryan was pulled from the team, The Miz wasted no time in naming Jeff Hardy as his replacement and final member of Team Blue.

The two teams look solid on paper and Raw seem to have the edge, but as Strowman is not on the same page with his teammates, it could favour Miz and co.

Womens’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Baron Corbin chose five-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as the captain of Team Red. The following week, The Goddess of WWE chose her team: Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina and Ruby Riott.

As far as Smackdown LIVE's combatants, General Manager Paige announced that Team Blue would be represented by Asuka, Carmella, Naomi and Sonya Deville. But, with Charlotte Flair now set to face Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, the fifth member and the captain of the team is still not revealed. Team Red look to have the edge over Team Blue in this contest thanks to the physical presence of Jax and Tamina, but Smackdown will look to use the surprise element of the fifth member to beat Bliss' squad.

Raw’s Intercontinental Champion vs Smackdown’s US Champion

In the mid-tier title battle, Seth Rollins meets Shinsuke Nakamura in what promises to be an instant classic champion vs champion match at Survivor Series.

This will mark the first encounter between The Kingslayer and The King of Strong Style. And both men will look to show who is the best and bring bring pride to their brands.

The Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been busy with a feud against former friend and teammate Dean Ambrose, but now his aim will be to restore the prestige behind the "workhorse title." Meanwhile, Nakamura will also be looking to do the same. So, this match could go either way or an outside interference could play a key role in the contest.

Universal Champion vs WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar was slated to meet AJ Styles, but the Beast is now about to go one-on-one with Daniel Bryan in an epic Champion vs. Champion clash.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar claimed the Universal Championship in controversial fashion, using a pre-match sneak attack by Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin to lay waste to Braun Strowman.

On the same night, The Phenomenal One overcame his long-standing adversary Samoa Joe to keep the WWE Title around his waist. However, Styles lost the title to Bryan in the past edition of Smackdown to alter the card.

This will be a first-time ever contest between the pair and could go either way, but the physical prowess of Brock Lesnar could be the key in this contest.

Singles Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will take on The Queen in a first-time ever dream match on November 18.

Originally, Rousey was slated to meet Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a champion vs champion match, but plans changed when The Irish Lass Kicker suffered a broken face. Hence, The Man herself chose her bitter rival, Charlotte Flair as she wasn't medically cleared to compete.

As this match was originally expected to headline next year's Wrestlemania, WWE will want the pair to showcase a slug-fest to live up to the hype. The fight could go either way and could end with outside interference.