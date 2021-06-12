WWE Survivor Series 2021: The Rock to be in attendance for pay-per-view?

Bengaluru, June 12: WWE generally hosts the last Big-Four pay-per-view event of their calendar year in the form of Survivor Series which is reportedly going bigger this year in the presence of 'The Most Electrifying Man in All of Sports Entertainment.' The 2021 edition of the PPV may also be heading to Brooklyn, New York.
There’s no official word out on the actual date for Survivor Series which generally falls in November. While there's also no official confirmation on the location is available, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast recently indicated on Twitter that Brooklyn will be getting a WWE pay-per-view later this year.
Then it was teased that Survivor Series 2021 could be that show which will receive a major treatment as WWE officials reportedly want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear on it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE hopes the mega-star to make an appearance at the final Big-Four PPV night of the year, but nothing is locked in, at this point.
