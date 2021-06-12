WWE Survivor Series 2021: The Rock to be in attendance for pay-per-view?

There’s no official word out on the actual date for Survivor Series which generally falls in November. While there's also no official confirmation on the location is available, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast recently indicated on Twitter that Brooklyn will be getting a WWE pay-per-view later this year.



Then it was teased that Survivor Series 2021 could be that show which will receive a major treatment as WWE officials reportedly want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear on it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE hopes the mega-star to make an appearance at the final Big-Four PPV night of the year, but nothing is locked in, at this point.





It was also speculated via the report that The Rock appearing at Survivor Series may help in building a potential match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania,"The hope is for Dwayne Johnson to make an appearance at that show but that isn’t locked in, but the hope it for around that time. If he’s involved that would make it a huge show and it would lead credence to Reigns vs. Johnson for WrestleMania."Since The Rock is getting older, the much-anticipated match needs to happen within the next couple of years. Also, if he returns to the ring he would want to set a box-office record that he could perfectly do at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania 38 or the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39.The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been teased for the past two WrestleMania events, but that didn't happen. This year’s Mania was previously set to take place in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (a market that Rock could be used to pull huge money on WWE's behalf) but that was rescheduled at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. A potential appearance by him at Survivor Series might just kick off the program for this big match.Regarding the host venue of Survivor Series 2021, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is the obvious choice as WWE hosted tons of events, here, in the past (including the home of SummerSlam since 2015 through 2018 alongside four consecutive NXT TakeOver). However, nothing was confirmed by any of the sources in this matter.