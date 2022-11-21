WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The second longest running pay-per-view behind WrestleMania, Survivor Series is traditionally characterized by having brand vs brand tag team elimination matches. The 36th edition, however, will see the introduction of a new gimmick based match - WarGames.

The first ever Survivor Series event to take place on a Saturday, will be headlined by two WarGames matches - one featuring the company's men Superstars and the other the women Superstars. Both matches will be based on story-lined rivalry.

In the men's WarGames match, the Bloodline led by Roman Reigns alongside Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) will face the team featuring the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

In the women's WarGames match, the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another member will take on the team of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

Apart from the two WarGames matches, the 2022 Survivor Series card will also include the SmackDown Women's championship match as the title holder Ronda Rousey defends her belt against Shotzi in a one-on-one matchup.

Also on the card, an intense rivalry between two factions takes centre stage as AJ Styles along with his allies The O.C (Luke Gallows & Carl Anderson) and Mia Yim at ringside will battle Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, which also includes Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Sandow.

More matches could be announced for the event during the Survivor Series go-home edition of Raw and SmackDown. As it stands, there are only four matches that have been made official for the premium live event (PLE) card.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022:

Survivor Series WarGames Rules and Format ● Two Teams will be contained inside two separate steel cages with one member of each team starting the contest. ● After five minutes, a member of the team with advantage (decided via prior entry advantage matches) will be released to join the match to make it a two-on-one situation. ● After a three-minute period, the alternating team members from each team will join the match until all the members are inside the fight cage, meaning one wrestler enters every three minutes from alternate teams until all 10 wrestlers are inside of the steel cage. ● After all the participants have entered the cage, the bell ring to officially start the WarGames match, which will be like a tornado tag team match. ● Everything is legal inside the ring: tables, ladders, chairs, etc. ● The only way to end the match is by either knockout, submission, or pin-fall. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 venue, date and time When and where is WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (November 26) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. And due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (November 27) in India. What time does WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 start? The event will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, November 26) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 27). WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022? The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and live stream WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Sports 1/HD (English), Sony Sports 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card (As it stands) 1. Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley 2. Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens 3. SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi 4. Singles Match: AJ Styles (with The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Mia Yim) vs. Finn Balor (with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)