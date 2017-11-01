WWE: Team Kurt Angle vs Team Shane McMahon confirmed for Survivor Series

Bengaluru, November 1: Chief Brand Officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, dropped a bombshell when she appeared on WWE Raw this week. Without even asking, she made Kurt Angle, the WWE Raw general manager, the Red team's captain for the upcoming Survivor Series Pay Per View.

That, however, wasn't just it. She added a clause saying that she will look for a new general manager for WWE Raw if Kurt Angel is unable to annihilate the Blue team at the last-dual brand PPV. McMahon, it appears, means business.

Kurt Angle now has to aim for a victory in the men's traditional Survivor Series tag-team elimination contest. Else, he will suffer the same consequences as Mick Foley, the former GM. McMahon's announcement definitely builds up the storyline for this year's Survivor Series.

Meanwhile in Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon addressed Kane's attack on Daniel Bryan. Kane, a former tag team partner of Bryan, choke-slammed the Irish wrestler during his in-ring return after retirement on WWE Raw.

Shane, the general manager of Smackdown, also expressed his unhappiness over Smackdown always being viewed as the B-show for Raw.

Consequently, Shane McMahon is keen on proving everyone wrong at Survivor Series, where brand supremacy is the main concern. With Kurt Angle being in-charge of Raw's Team Red, Shane McMahon took matter into his own hands by nominating himself as the team captain of Smackdown Live, the Team Blue.

If Shane McMahon indeed turns up for the Survivor Series, it will mark his second consecutive appearance at this particular event. It is to be noted that Randy Orton, who was supposed to captain Team Blue, has been removed from the spot.

For now, Team Raw has two members in Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman. Team Smackdown Live, on the other hand, has four members. Apart from Shane-o-mac, there are Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, a Survivor Series specialist.