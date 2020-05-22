WWE is tight-lipped about The Undertaker and his retirement

Ariel Helwani of ESPN tried to find out from the man himself whether the final episode of “Undertaker: The Last Ride” in June will feature a retirement announcement. But The Undertaker was fully tight-lipped about the situation. Rather he joked about how his retirement is always happening for the last six years or so.

Below is what Taker has stated,

“Hey I love you brother, but I can’t give you that before the episode comes out…I’ve been retiring, personally, here when I’m at home, for at least 6 years.

Every year I’ll come back and I’m all beat up and everything hurts the next day, and I’m like, 'Man that’s it.’ And all I get from [Michelle McCool] is a big eye roll and she goes, 'Until April comes around.’ She’s been pretty accurate so far.

I learned you never say never, but it’s very obvious that I have far more matches behind me than I do in front of me. Nobody beats father time.”

In the meantime, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the 'whole writing staff is being kept in the dark' when it comes to The Deadman's in-ring status. The top officials and creative team don’t want anything to get leaked out on this, at all with Vince McMahon specifically looking things over for his most trusted talent, like always.

“Whatever he is going to say will not be spoiled on the internet. None of us know if he’s done. Other than his wife, I think the only person who would know would be Vince.”

The Undertaker was originally set to retire at WrestleMania 33 after getting defeated by Roman Reigns. But his unsatisfactory performance was the main reason that he wanted to come out of retirement, for at least, one more match. Vince McMahon then went on to extend the stint with more matches in the following years.

After giving WrestleMania a miss in 2019, The Undertaker returned as The American Badass persona to take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match that stole the show. Many believe that perhaps WWE may have already filmed the last of Taker being in action during that match and the official announcement may come out on the fifth and final episode of The Phenome's documentary.

On a different note, AJ Styles is still being terrified reminiscing the horrible experience that he had with The Undertaker during the Boneyard Match. He also revealed having unfinished business with the legendary wrestler that automatically indicates a rematch between the two, probably at SummerSlam. So the bottom line remains constant, where only Vince McMahon and The Undertaker know on what lies on the latter's future.