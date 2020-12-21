WWE TLC 2020 results, recap and highlights: Orton sets Fiend ablaze, Reigns & McIntyre retain titles

Check out the results from the PPV show that aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida:

TLC Match for the WWE Title: AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

AJ hurt Drew McIntyre’s legs with a ladder and also applied the Calf Crusher after which the Scottish Psychopath tried to counter with a belly-to-belly suplex. But AJ springboarded with the Phenomenal Forearm. Meanwhile, The Miz and John Morrison suddenly ran down to attack McIntyre thanks to the No-DQ rules.

The Miz handed the Money In The Bank briefcase to the referee and cashed it in to convert the match into a triple threat affair. He climbed the ladder to try and retrieve the title, but McIntyre used another ladder to stop his attempt. He then sent Styles outside the ring with the help of a ladder. A Claymore Kick followed on The Miz to clear the ring. McIntyre then climbed the ladder and retrieved the WWE Championship to retain the title.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The champion almost had the win with a Frogsplash but her opponent kicked out at 2 and countered with a Facebuster. Banks tried to fight back with a submission when the sommelier pulled Mella away to safety. Banks hit a Meteora on the sommelier but Mella took advantage and hit two Superkicks. However, Banks blocked a Facebuster attempt and suddenly locked in the Bank Statement submission to get the win.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

Xavier was taken out of the equation as Cedric hit him with the Neuralyzer. Kofi attempted a top-rope move on Shelton but it was countered into a SuperPlex. Cedric suddenly tagged in and hit Kofi with the Lumbar Check to secure the win and the Raw Tag Team Championships.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Charlotte Flair was the mystery partner for Asuka. Flair hit a big boot on Baszler before applying the Figure-eight Leglock on her. Jax tried to break the hold but Asuka dropped her down. Baszler tried to counter with the Kirifuda Clutch but Flair reversed the hold to a roll-up pin. In the end, Flair executed a sudden Natural Selection on Baszler to get the win and also capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Asuka.

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

This match at TLC 2020, literally was a 2-on-1 encounter as Jey Uso constantly interfered in favor of Reigns. Owens, at one point, downed Reigns with two Superkicks before he put him through a table with the Pop-up Powerbomb.

As he tried to climb the ladder, Jey Uso again stopped him. Owens finally put him down with the Stunner but it bought enough time for Reigns to recover and hit a low blow on Owens. The Guillotine Chokehold made Owens pass out and that helped Reigns grab the Universal Title to retain the belt.

Firefly Inferno Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Before the main event, it was announced that the only way to win the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match is to set any part of your opponent on fire. Flames surrounded the ring as the back and forth action continued. Fiend missed a shot with an ax-handle as Orton hit him with the ring-draped DDT before an attempt for a RKO.

The Fiend blocked it and tried to choke out Orton with the Mandible Claw. Orton tried to push Fiend into the flames and his jacket caught on fire. Thus, Orton won the match as The Fiend continued to burn. When the flames were about to blow out, Orton returned to the ring and put some gasoline on his opponent and set him ablaze again. The Fiend’s body was burning as Orton did his trademark pose standing over Wyatt to send the PPV off-air.